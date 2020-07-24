Wyoming Girls Finish 6th at National Finals Rodeo

The National High School Rodeo concluded last night in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The Wyoming girls team finished a very respectable 6th overall as Kadra Clark of Yoder took 4th overall in the goat tying and placed 5th in the championship short go. Haiden Thompson of Yoder who was the cowgirl rookie of the year at last year’s finals was 11th overall and 11 in the short go of the breakaway roping and 19th overall in the goat tying. Maddie Fantaskey from Worland had a nice rodeo as well as she placed 4th in the short go of the barrel racing and 11th overall. She also was 18th in the short go of the reined cow horse event and 20th overall. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet was 8th in the final round of the barrels and 13th overall with Rayne Grant of Wheatland 20th in the finals and 20th overall. In the pole bending, Jordan Morman of Gillette was 25th in the average.

On the boy's side, team ropers Kolby Bradley and Ayre Espensheild of Big Piney were 20th in the average and last season at the finals, they took 2nd. Clay Reiner from Buffalo was 24th overall in the tie down roping, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis placed 28th in the bareback, Gillette’s Hunter Hayden was 23rd in the cutting, Parker Manor from Arvada-Clearmont placed 9th in the short go of the saddle bronc and 11th in the average. Skylar Lubkeman of Gillette was 55th in the average of the steer wrestling. The Wyoming boys team finished 21st.

Texas won the boys and girls team titles at this year's National Finals

