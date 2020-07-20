Wyoming Girls Team Running 2nd at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo has been rolling along in Guthrie, Oklahoma with the first go-round to end this morning. So far the Wyoming girls team is in 2nd place with 870 points. Haiden Thompson of Yoder who was the top rookie at last year’s finals is 3rd in the goat tying with a time of 7.67. She is 23rd in the breakaway roping in the first go. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet is 5th in the barrel racing in the first go with a time of 15.572. Rayne Grant from Wheatland is running 2nd in the pole bending at 20.119. Maddie Fantasky of Worland is 16th in the reined cow horse and 17th in the barrels. Hailey Hardeman from Wilson is 8th in the breakaway at 2.78 while Easton Boyd from Wheatland is 39th in the girls cutting with 139 points.

On the boy's side, team ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenshield from Big Piney are 11th in the first go-round. These two finished 2nd at nationals a year ago. Parker Manor of Gillette is 6th in the saddle bronc with a 66. Roedy Farrell out of Thermopolis had a 56 in the bareback and he is in 25th place. Kaycee’s Clay Reiner is 32nd in the tie-down roping with a time of 12.92. Shoshoni’s Cannon Campbell is 30th in the steer wrestling at 6.06. In the boys cutting, Hayden Hunter and Tryce Jolovich from Gillette are tied for 16th with 141 points. The Wyoming boys team is in 21st place and the first go will end today and the 2nd go will end on Thursday with the championship shot go on Thursday night

