Wyoming Governor: Decision On Restrictions to be Data-Driven

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said Wednesday evening that any decision on loosening restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be "driven by data."

But he also noted that many sectors of the state economy have never closed because of the virus.

The governor, during a media briefing in Cheyenne, also said that while Wyoming is entering into "stabilization mode," people should not expect instant recovery, either in terms of the presence of COVID-19 or for the state economy. He also said that, with a few exceptions, most people in the state seem to be doing a pretty good job of social distancing to avoid the virus.

Gordon also noted that Wyoming may be on a very different track than some surrounding states in terms of when the number of cases can be expected to surge.

Currently, state restrictions on many types of businesses and large public gatherings are in place through at least April 30 in Wyoming. The governor has so far not said whether those orders will be extended into May.

The governor earlier in the day said he had told state agencies to look for areas where they can make immediate budget cuts.

He also ordered a freeze in positions and other money-saving steps designed to deal with large decreases in state revenues.

