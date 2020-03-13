Wyoming Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday declared an emergency in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gordon's Friday afternoon executive order comes after someone tested positive for the case in Sheridan County on Wednesday.

"This situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and local government services," Gordon's executive order says.

The declaration authorizes the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security to take "all appropriate and necessary actions" to respond to the public health emergency.

It also authorizes the Wyoming National Guard to aid localities where there is a threat or danger to public health or safety.

Finally, the declaration gives the Wyoming Department of Health the authority to take all appropriate and necessary actions deemed necessary to provide aid to locations where there is a threat or danger to public health, safety and welfare.

There have been no additional cases outside of the one reported in Sheridan County. However, officials expect more.