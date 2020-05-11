Wyoming Governor: If You Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Get Tested

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is urging anyone who thinks they may have coronavirus symptoms to get tested.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the governor said the state now has enough testing kits so that those who think they may have COVID-19 symptoms should take the test to find out for sure. The governor posted the following statement and graphic on his page:

Wyoming counties and our public health laboratory currently have adequate supplies to expand COVID-19 testing. Please don’t avoid testing out of fear. By identifying cases, we can help control outbreaks, prevent community spread and continue our path forward. That's good for all of us.

