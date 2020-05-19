Wyoming Governor Issues Statement On COVID-19 Deaths

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday issued a statement on the recent death of a member of the Northern Arapahoe tribe from COVID-19, as well as the addition of two earlier Wyoming deaths to the coronavirus death toll:

“The recent death of a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe and the two additional deaths that occurred in March and April are sad reminders of the serious, ongoing impact of COVID-19. My thoughts are with each of these individuals’ families. I want to urge all Wyoming residents to continue taking the necessary steps to minimize the spread of this virus.”

As of Monday, the Wyoming death toll from coronavirus stood at ten people.