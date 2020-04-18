Wyoming Governor: Phased Recovery Plan For COVID-19 Coming Soon

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says that a phased recovery plan for the coronavirus pandemic will be released next week.

The governor also said in a Friday news release that statewide orders for dealing with COVID-19 will remain in effect through April 30, as previously announced.

The governor says those orders are in line with President Trump's first phase guidelines for reopening the country as announced earlier this week. The release also says the next phase will be "health data-driven, not date driven."

The release went on to say

''If the people of Wyoming continue to do the right thing and we see the improvements we need to see, we will continue our transition to a stabilized economy. We need our economy back, but we must avoid a resurgence of this virus.”

The Gordon administration is developing a plan for that transition phase. The plan will involve the close monitoring of data on the spread of the virus and its impacts on hospitals. It also will involve ensuring that testing increases and healthcare providers have necessary equipment."

The governor says serious shortages of Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] and testing supplies are still a problem in Wyoming.

And he says people should not expect an end to social distancing protocols and operational guidelines for businesses in the short term. He also added that Wyoming needs to work with surrounding states to prevent new cases of COVID-19 from coming into Wyoming once restrictions are eased.

But the governor thanked the people of Wyoming for doing a good job so far of following the guidelines and helping to "flatten the curve" of new coronavirus cases.

