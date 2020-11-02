Wyoming Governor to Isolate After Possible COVID-19 Exposure
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor plans to isolate himself for over a week after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for the coronavirus in a rapid test. Governor's officials say Gordon is still waiting for results of a secondary test.
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure. Gordon might have been exposed during a meeting that included a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Governor's officials say all attendees took precautions including wearing masks for the length of the meeting.