Wyoming Has Made the 6th Most Health Improvements During Covid-19

It's known that throughout the pandemic so far, Wyoming's numbers of those affected by Covid-19 are relatively low when compared to other states in the U.S. But there are definitely are progressive factors to consider for our state during the pandemic.

WalletHub recently compared all 50 states, along with Washington D.C., across 11 key determining factors to find out which states are making the most health improvements throughout the pandemic. Wyoming ranked 6th overall.

As this is an ongoing study for the evolving pandemic, the ranks were taken for the past week. Wyoming ranked 6th for its 'Death Rate' the past week, 4th for its 'Positive Covid-19 Testing Rate' this past week, and 6th for its 'Covid-19 Current Estimated Transmission Number'.

Only Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, Montana, and Idaho had a better overall ranking on the list, while our neighbors to the south in Colorado finished 31st overall. North Dakota, New Hampshire, and Arizona finished in the bottom three. Check out the map below to see where are other states finished in terms of health improvements during the pandemic.