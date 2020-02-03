Wyoming Has No Reported Cases of the Coronavirus

The coronavirus has spread in China and to the United States, but as of this morning, there are no cases that have been reported in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health has been closely monitoring the situation as it has developed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that as of Monday morning (2/3), there are five cases of the virus in the United States. China has reported more than a thousand and at least 106 deaths from the virus.

One potential case of the coronavirus is currently under investigation in Colorado, but nothing has been confirmed in the state as of yet. According to the Denver Post, the case under investigation involves and individual that returned from a trip to China.

The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear in as few as 2 to days or as long as 14 after exposure to the virus. The Wyoming Department of Health has said that should a reported case turn up in Wyoming, they 'will follow up appropriately with patient and community safety in mind.'