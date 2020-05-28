In the middle of the most serious health crisis to hit the U.S. in the past 100 years, many states were caught unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude. However, some states had their healthcare systems better to deal with a pandemic than others. Wyoming happens to be one of those.



WalletHub recently researched which states had the best health infrastructure to deal with Covid-19 using 14 key metrics for all 50 states. Overall, Wyoming came ranked as having the 15th best health infrastructure in the U.S., which is certainly a pretty solid ranking.

One particular statistic that was used to determine overall health infrastructure rankings was 'state's Public Health Emergency Preparedness funding per capita' in which Wyoming ranked first in the U.S. That particular number for Wyoming is $8.72. To put that in perspective, that's 9.2 times higher than New York's, which has the lowest in the U.S. at $0.95.

North Dakota ranked 1st overall in health infrastructure while Connecticut came in 50th. Nebraska was Wyoming's only bordering state that finished ahead of us on the list at 10th overall while South Dakota finished just behind us at 16th. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado finished 35th overall. To view where each state ranked overall on the list, check out the map below.