Wyoming Has One of the Fastest Average Commute Times in Nation

Of course, pandemic commute times are probably non-existent.

Are you currently working from home? Are enjoying the fact that you don't have to put on real pants and you don't have to drive to get to the office? It's kind of nice. Our commute time has definitely dropped in the last several months. I do miss that coffee run though, even though I never had time for the coffee run so it was usually a stressful, last minute decision... but you get the point. For many of us, working from home has saved us countless minutes behind the wheel.

16.9 minutes to be exact.

A list from Thrillist says 16.9 minutes is the average commute time for residents of Wyoming. This obviously varies for each person, but generally speaking we spend close to 17 minutes in the car each day. This is short compared to the rest of the nation. Based on their rankings, our commute comes in at number 2 on their list of shortest commute times. Only South Dakota spends less time in the car than us at 16.6 minutes.

How long is your commute?