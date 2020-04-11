Wyoming Has the Worst Ambulance Response Time in the U.S.

Perhaps a pandemic is not the best time to bring this up, or maybe it is. A recent report that researched each state's ambulance response time has been released and Wyoming was on the short end of the statistic.

Given the crisis of Covid-19, it would make sense that a report like this would come out. According to a new report from 24/7 Wall St., the ambulance response time in Wyoming is the worst in the U.S. The average ambulance response time for the state is listed at 35 minutes and 44 seconds.

The information was gathered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. According to Auto Insurance Center, the national average ambulance response time is 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

Vermont had the second worst response time at 22 minutes and 56 seconds while Montana was third at 22 minutes and 35 seconds. North Dakota and Kansas were fourth and fifth, respectively at approximately 21 minutes.

Of course, it should be noted that several states finishing near the top of the list for worst response times are quite spread out with lots of rural areas throughout their respective state. It's no secret that the low population per square mile in Wyoming has an adverse effect on its average ambulance response time. So perhaps this a study that could be thrown out to some extent, or maybe that's something that should have been taken more into consideration.

We all couldn't be more appreciative of those working on the medical front lines, not only at any time, but especially during times like these, during a pandemic. They're putting up an amazing fight for all of us everyday!