A Northern Arapaho tribal member and Fremont County resident has died from COVID-19, raising the statewide death from the disease to eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health and the tribe late Saturday.

The deceased was an older hospitalized woman who had existing health conditions that put her at higher risk related to the illness and was previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case, the department reported.

She also was the fifth member of the tribe to have died from the disease. Four had died on April 20, according to the Northern Arapaho Business Council, which has strongly urged its members to take steps to slow the spread of the disease

There now have been eight reported deaths, 559 lab-confirmed cases and 182 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming, the department reported earlier Saturday.

Of the total confirmed cases, 498 have recovered.

Three new cases in Natrona County were reported on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 43 plus 10 probable cases, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

The Wyoming Department of Health again offers these recommendations to help slow the spread of illness:

Follow current public health orders.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

Disease symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

