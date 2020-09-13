Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 13, 2020

The prep football season in Wyoming is through two full weeks of competition and three for some teams.

These are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Sept. 12. Schools are listed based on conference record and then in alphabetical order.

Class 4A:

Cheyenne Central 3-0

Thunder Basin 3-0

Cheyenne East 2-1

Kelly Walsh 2-1

Sheridan 2-1

Laramie 1-2

Natrona County 1-2

Rock Springs 1-2

Campbell County 0-3

Cheyenne South 0-3

Class 3A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Douglas 2-0

Lander 1-1

Riverton 1-2

Buffalo 0-1

Worland 0-2

Rawlins 0-3

West Conference

Powell 3-0

Cody 2-0

Jackson 2-1

Green River 1-1

Evanston 1-2

Star Valley 0-3

Class 2A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Wheatland 3-0, 1-0

Upton-Sundance 2-0, 1-0

Torrington 2-1, 1-0

Burns 1-1, 1-0

Glenrock 2-1, 0-1

Big Horn 0-2, 0-1

Newcastle 0-2, 0-1

Tongue River 0-2, 0-1

West Conference

Lyman 3-0, 1-0

Big Piney 2-0, 1-0

Mountain View 1-1, 1-0

Pinedale 1-1, 1-0

Cokeville 1-1, 0-1

Lovell 1-1, 0-1

Thermopolis 1-1, 0-1

Kemmerer 0-2, 0-1

Class 1A 9-man:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Lusk 2-0, 1-0

Moorcroft 2-0, 1-0

Southeast 2-0, 1-0

Wright 1-1, 0-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1, 0-1

Pine Bluffs 1-1, 0-1

Saratoga 0-1, 0-1

West Conference

Rocky Mountain 2-0, 1-0

Wind River 1-1, 1-0

Riverside 0-2

Greybull 0-2, 0-1

Shoshoni 0-2, 0-1

Class 1A 6-Man:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Kaycee 2-0, 1-0

Guernsey-Sunrise 1-1, 0-0

Hulett 1-1, 0-0

H.E.M. 0-2, 0-0

Midwest 0-2, 0-0

NSI 0-2, 0-1

West Conference

Encampment 2-0, 1-0

Farson-Eden 2-0, 1-0

Meeteetse 2-0, 1-0

Dubois 1-1, 0-0

Burlington 1-1, 0-1

Little Snake River 1-1, 0-1

Ten Sleep 0-2, 0-1