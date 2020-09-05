Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2020
The 2020 Wyoming High School football season has completed week 1 of the season.
Here are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Sept. 5.
Class 4A:
Cheyenne Central 2-0
Sheridan 2-0
Thunder Basin 2-0
Cheyenne East 1-1
Kelly Walsh 1-1
Laramie 1-1
Rock Springs 1-1
Campbell County 0-2
Cheyenne South 0-2
Natrona County 0-2
Class 3A:
East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)
Douglas 1-0
Lander 1-0
Buffalo 0-0
Worland 0-1
Rawlins 0-2
Riverton 0-2
West Conference
Jackson 2-0
Powell 2-0
Cody 1-0
Evanston 1-1
Green River 0-1
Star Valley 0-2
Class 2A:
East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)
Glenrock 2-0
Wheatland 2-0
Upton-Sundance 1-0
Torrington 1-1
Big Horn 0-1
Burns 0-1
Newcastle 0-1
Tongue River 0-1
West Conference
Lyman 2-0
Big Piney 1-0
Cokeville 1-0
Lovell 1-0
Thermopolis 1-0
Kemmerer 0-1
Mountain View 0-1
Pinedale 0-1
Class 1A 9-man:
East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-0
Lusk 1-0
Moorcroft 1-0
Pine Bluffs 1-0
Southeast 1-0
Saratoga 0-0
Wright 0-1
West Conference
Rocky Mountain 1-0
Greybull 0-1
Riverside 0-1
Shoshoni 0-1
Wind River 0-1
Class 1A 6-Man:
East Conference
Kaycee 1-0
H.E.M. 0-1
Hulett 0-1
Midwest 0-1
NSI 0-1
Guernsey-Sunrise 0-1
West Conference
Burlington 1-0
Encampment 1-0
Farson-Eden 1-0
Little Snake River 1-0
Meeteetse 1-0
Dubois 0-1
Ten Sleep 0-1