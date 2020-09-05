Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2020

The 2020 Wyoming High School football season has completed week 1 of the season.

Here are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Sept. 5.

Class 4A:

Cheyenne Central 2-0

Sheridan 2-0

Thunder Basin 2-0

Cheyenne East 1-1

Kelly Walsh 1-1

Laramie 1-1

Rock Springs 1-1

Campbell County 0-2

Cheyenne South 0-2

Natrona County 0-2

Class 3A:

East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)

Douglas 1-0

Lander 1-0

Buffalo 0-0

Worland 0-1

Rawlins 0-2

Riverton 0-2

West Conference

Jackson 2-0

Powell 2-0

Cody 1-0

Evanston 1-1

Green River 0-1

Star Valley 0-2

Class 2A:

East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)

Glenrock 2-0

Wheatland 2-0

Upton-Sundance 1-0

Torrington 1-1

Big Horn 0-1

Burns 0-1

Newcastle 0-1

Tongue River 0-1

West Conference

Lyman 2-0

Big Piney 1-0

Cokeville 1-0

Lovell 1-0

Thermopolis 1-0

Kemmerer 0-1

Mountain View 0-1

Pinedale 0-1

Class 1A 9-man:

East Conference (Conference Record, Overall Record)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-0

Lusk 1-0

Moorcroft 1-0

Pine Bluffs 1-0

Southeast 1-0

Saratoga 0-0

Wright 0-1

West Conference

Rocky Mountain 1-0

Greybull 0-1

Riverside 0-1

Shoshoni 0-1

Wind River 0-1

Class 1A 6-Man:

East Conference

Kaycee 1-0

H.E.M. 0-1

Hulett 0-1

Midwest 0-1

NSI 0-1

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-1

West Conference

Burlington 1-0

Encampment 1-0

Farson-Eden 1-0

Little Snake River 1-0

Meeteetse 1-0

Dubois 0-1

Ten Sleep 0-1