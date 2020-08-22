Wyoming High School Football Week 0 Schedule: Aug. 27-29, 2020

The new high school football season officially starts its journey for 2020 across Wyoming.

These are the games and scrimmages on either Friday or Saturday. WyoPreps will track 'official' game scores and count those towards teams' records. Scores will be posted in a separate Week 0 scoreboard story. WyoPreps will also feature a story with links to listen to games. That will also be in a separate post.

Week 0

Friday, Aug. 28

Class 4A

#4 Cheyenne Central at #3 Natrona, 7 p.m.

#2 Cheyenne East at #5 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

#3 Cody at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Riverton at #4 Powell, 6 p.m.

Interclass

3A #5 Lander at 2A Pinedale, 4 p.m.

3A Rawlins at 2A Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Matchups

3A #2 Jackson at Teton, ID 7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood, SD, at 2A #5 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

2A Lyman at Malad, ID, 7 p.m.

2A Newcastle at Hot Springs, SD, 7 p.m.

Ben Lomond, UT at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy, UT at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m.

2A Torrington at Gering, NE, 7 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona Soph at 2A Glenrock, 3:30 p.m.

Scrimmages

2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Green River, 6 p.m.

2A: Big Piney, #5 Cokeville at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.

9-Man: Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

6-Man: Dubois, #1 Farson-Eden, Guernsey-Sunrise at Encampment, noon

Saturday, Aug. 29

Class 2A

Tongue River at #4 Lovell, 1 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-Man: Meeteetse at Cody JV, 2 p.m.

Scrimmages and Jamborees

2A #2 Big Horn at 3A Buffalo, 1 p.m.

2A #3 Thermopolis at 3A Worland, 1 p.m.

9-Man: Greybull vs. #3 Lusk, in Casper (at Kelly Walsh), 1 p.m.

9-Man: Moorcroft at #1 Southeast, 10:30 a.m.

9-Man: #4 Shoshoni vs. #5 Wright, in Casper (at Natrona), 11 a.m.

6-Man: Kelly Walsh Frosh at Midwest, 11 a.m.

Open Date: Burlington, Burns, H.E.M., Hulett, Kaycee, NSI, Riverside, Rocky Mountain, Saratoga, Little Snake River, Ten Sleep, Wind River.