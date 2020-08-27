Wyoming High School Football Week 0 Schedule List & Links
The first week of high school football in Wyoming is upon us.
Throughout the season, WyoPreps will present a way for fans to listen or watch games throughout the state. Below is the list of games and where you can listen or watch. WyoPreps is not listing is it is just a scrimmage.
If you know of a broadcast link we should have, email david@wyopreps.com.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.
Week 0
Friday, Aug. 28
Class 4A
#4 Cheyenne Central at #3 Natrona, 7 p.m. - Watch on NCTV or KRAE Listen Live or Watch Live
#2 Cheyenne East at #5 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KFBC Stream Only
Laramie at #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KWYO Listen Live or KZZS Listen Live
Rock Springs at Campbell County, 7 p.m. KAML Listen Live or KREO Listen Live
Class 3A
Riverton at #4 Powell, 6 p.m. KPOW Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live
Interclass
3A #5 Lander at 2A Pinedale, 4 p.m. - KOVE Listen Live
3A Rawlins at 2A Wheatland, 7 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live
Out-of-State Matchups
3A #2 Jackson at Teton, ID, 7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at 2A #5 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live
2A Lyman at Malad, ID, 7 p.m.
2A Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 7 p.m. - KASL Listen Live
Ben Lomond, UT at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Summit Academy, UT at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live
2A Torrington at Gering, NE, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live
Non-Varsity Opponent
Natrona Soph at 2A Glenrock, 3:30 p.m.
Scrimmages
#3 Cody at Douglas, 5 p.m.
2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Green River, 6 p.m.
2A Big Piney, #5 Cokeville at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.
9-Man: Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
6-Man: Dubois, #1 Farson-Eden, Guernsey-Sunrise at Encampment, noon
Saturday, Aug. 29
Class 2A
Tongue River at #4 Lovell, 1 p.m. - Watch Live
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-Man: Meeteetse at Cody JV, 2 p.m.
Scrimmages and Jamborees
2A #2 Big Horn at 3A Buffalo, 1 p.m.
2A #3 Thermopolis at 3A Worland, 1 p.m.
9-Man: Greybull vs. #3 Lusk, in Casper (at Kelly Walsh), 1 p.m.
9-Man: Moorcroft at #1 Southeast, 10:30 a.m.
9-Man: #4 Shoshoni vs. #4 Wright, in Casper (at Natrona), 11 a.m.
6-Man: Kelly Walsh Frosh at Midwest, 11 a.m.
Open Date: Burlington, Burns, H.E.M., Hulett, Kaycee, NSI, Riverside, Rocky Mountain, Saratoga, Little Snake River, Ten Sleep, Wind River.