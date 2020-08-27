Wyoming High School Football Week 0 Schedule List & Links

The first week of high school football in Wyoming is upon us.

Throughout the season, WyoPreps will present a way for fans to listen or watch games throughout the state. Below is the list of games and where you can listen or watch. WyoPreps is not listing is it is just a scrimmage.

If you know of a broadcast link we should have, email david@wyopreps.com.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Week 0

Friday, Aug. 28

Class 4A

#4 Cheyenne Central at #3 Natrona, 7 p.m. - Watch on NCTV or KRAE Listen Live or Watch Live

#2 Cheyenne East at #5 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KFBC Stream Only

Laramie at #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KWYO Listen Live or KZZS Listen Live

Rock Springs at Campbell County, 7 p.m. KAML Listen Live or KREO Listen Live

Class 3A

Riverton at #4 Powell, 6 p.m. KPOW Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live

Interclass

3A #5 Lander at 2A Pinedale, 4 p.m. - KOVE Listen Live

3A Rawlins at 2A Wheatland, 7 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live

Out-of-State Matchups

3A #2 Jackson at Teton, ID, 7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at 2A #5 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

2A Lyman at Malad, ID, 7 p.m.

2A Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 7 p.m. - KASL Listen Live

Ben Lomond, UT at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Summit Academy, UT at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live

2A Torrington at Gering, NE, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona Soph at 2A Glenrock, 3:30 p.m.

Scrimmages

#3 Cody at Douglas, 5 p.m.

2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Green River, 6 p.m.

2A Big Piney, #5 Cokeville at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.

9-Man: Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

6-Man: Dubois, #1 Farson-Eden, Guernsey-Sunrise at Encampment, noon

Saturday, Aug. 29

Class 2A

Tongue River at #4 Lovell, 1 p.m. - Watch Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-Man: Meeteetse at Cody JV, 2 p.m.

Scrimmages and Jamborees

2A #2 Big Horn at 3A Buffalo, 1 p.m.

2A #3 Thermopolis at 3A Worland, 1 p.m.

9-Man: Greybull vs. #3 Lusk, in Casper (at Kelly Walsh), 1 p.m.

9-Man: Moorcroft at #1 Southeast, 10:30 a.m.

9-Man: #4 Shoshoni vs. #4 Wright, in Casper (at Natrona), 11 a.m.

6-Man: Kelly Walsh Frosh at Midwest, 11 a.m.

Open Date: Burlington, Burns, H.E.M., Hulett, Kaycee, NSI, Riverside, Rocky Mountain, Saratoga, Little Snake River, Ten Sleep, Wind River.