Wyoming High School Football Week 2 Scoreboard: Sept. 10-12, 2020
The week 2 schedule runs Thursday through Saturday with every team playing a game this weekend.
Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 10
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: Cheyenne Central JV 21 Rawlins 20
Friday, Sept. 11
Class 4A
Final Score: #2 Cheyenne Central 20 #1 Sheridan 17 - game-winning TD pass with 9 sec left
Final Score: #3 Thunder Basin 64 Cheyenne South 7
Final Score: Kelly Walsh 24 Rock Springs 20
Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 42 Campbell County 7
Final Score: #5 Natrona 48 Laramie 21
Class 3A
Final Score: Green River 8 Buffalo 6
Final Score: #3 Cody 42 Worland 6
Final Score: Riverton 42 Evanston 14
Final Score: #2 Powell 31 #5 Lander 0
Class 2A
Final Score: Lyman 16 Cokeville 0
Final Score: Big Piney 14 #3 Thermopolis 12
Final Score: #5 Upton-Sundance 41 Newcastle 0
Final Score: #4 Wheatland 30 Big Horn 20
Final Score: Torrington 39 Glenrock 0
Final Score: #2 Mountain View 12 #1 Lovell 9
Final Score: Pinedale 38 Kemmerer 24
Final Score: Burns 16 Tongue River 7
Class 1A-9 Man
Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 22 #4 Shoshoni 20
Final Score: #3 Lusk 58 Pine Bluffs 35 - Lamp 452 yards rushing and 6 TDs
Final Score: Wright 37 Riverside 6
Final Score: #1 Southeast 57 #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0
Final Score: Wind River 14 Greybull 13
Class 1A-6 Man
Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 31 #4 Burlington 24
Out-of-State Opponent
Final Score: 3A Douglas 47 Belle Fourche, SD 7
Final Score: Pocatello, ID 30 3A #1 Jackson 14
Final Score: Sugar-Salem, ID 27 3A #4 Star Valley 13
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: 6-man: Hulett 38 Sheridan Soph 34
Saturday, Sept. 12
Class 1A-9 Man
Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
#5 Kaycee at NSI, 1 p.m.
Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.
#2 Little Snake River at #3 Encampment, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-man: H.E.M. at Natrona Fresh., 10 a.m.
6-man: Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.