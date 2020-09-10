Wyoming High School Football Week 2 Scoreboard: Sept. 10-12, 2020

The week 2 schedule runs Thursday through Saturday with every team playing a game this weekend.

Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 10

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: Cheyenne Central JV 21 Rawlins 20

Friday, Sept. 11

Class 4A

Final Score: #2 Cheyenne Central 20 #1 Sheridan 17 - game-winning TD pass with 9 sec left

Final Score: #3 Thunder Basin 64 Cheyenne South 7

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 24 Rock Springs 20

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 42 Campbell County 7

Final Score: #5 Natrona 48 Laramie 21

Class 3A

Final Score: Green River 8 Buffalo 6

Final Score: #3 Cody 42 Worland 6

Final Score: Riverton 42 Evanston 14

Final Score: #2 Powell 31 #5 Lander 0

Class 2A

Final Score: Lyman 16 Cokeville 0

Final Score: Big Piney 14 #3 Thermopolis 12

Final Score: #5 Upton-Sundance 41 Newcastle 0

Final Score: #4 Wheatland 30 Big Horn 20

Final Score: Torrington 39 Glenrock 0

Final Score: #2 Mountain View 12 #1 Lovell 9

Final Score: Pinedale 38 Kemmerer 24

Final Score: Burns 16 Tongue River 7

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 22 #4 Shoshoni 20

Final Score: #3 Lusk 58 Pine Bluffs 35 - Lamp 452 yards rushing and 6 TDs

Final Score: Wright 37 Riverside 6

Final Score: #1 Southeast 57 #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0

Final Score: Wind River 14 Greybull 13

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 31 #4 Burlington 24

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 3A Douglas 47 Belle Fourche, SD 7

Final Score: Pocatello, ID 30 3A #1 Jackson 14

Final Score: Sugar-Salem, ID 27 3A #4 Star Valley 13

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 6-man: Hulett 38 Sheridan Soph 34

Saturday, Sept. 12

Class 1A-9 Man

Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

#5 Kaycee at NSI, 1 p.m.

Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.

#2 Little Snake River at #3 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-man: H.E.M. at Natrona Fresh., 10 a.m.

6-man: Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.