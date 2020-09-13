Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Sept. 17-19, 2020
This is the schedule of games for week three of the high school football season in Wyoming.
If game times have changed or a schedule has been adjusted, please notify david@wyopreps.com. Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 17
Non-Varsity Opponent
9-man Shoshoni at Evanston JV, 4 p.m.
9-man: Greybull at Sheridan JV, 5 p.m.
6-man: Natrona Fresh. at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Class 4A
Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.
Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Cokeville at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Wright at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Encampment at Farson-Eden, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Class 2A
Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Burlington at Little Snake River, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-man: Sheridan Soph. at Kaycee, 10 a.m.
6-man: Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.
Open Date: H.E.M., Hulett.