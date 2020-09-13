Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Sept. 17-19, 2020

This is the schedule of games for week three of the high school football season in Wyoming.

If game times have changed or a schedule has been adjusted, please notify david@wyopreps.com. Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

Non-Varsity Opponent

9-man Shoshoni at Evanston JV, 4 p.m.

9-man: Greybull at Sheridan JV, 5 p.m.

6-man: Natrona Fresh. at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Class 4A

Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Cokeville at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Wright at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Encampment at Farson-Eden, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Class 2A

Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

Burlington at Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-man: Sheridan Soph. at Kaycee, 10 a.m.

6-man: Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.

Open Date : H.E.M., Hulett.