Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Schedule: Oct. 15-17, 2020
The push for the playoffs is real, as some teams are in, some are hanging on, and others are out with just two games left in the regular-season of prep football in Wyoming.
This is the schedule of games for Week 7 and the start times we have currently. WyoPreps realizes that game times change for various reasons, if that’s the case, please notify david@wyopreps.com.
Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 15
Class 1A-9 Man
Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-Man: Natrona Soph. at Little Snake River, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Natrona, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.
Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.
Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Lovell at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.
NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Class 1A-6 Man
Hulett vs. H.E.M., noon (playing at Midwest)
Meeteetse at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m
Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.