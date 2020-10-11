Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Schedule: Oct. 15-17, 2020

The push for the playoffs is real, as some teams are in, some are hanging on, and others are out with just two games left in the regular-season of prep football in Wyoming.

This is the schedule of games for Week 7 and the start times we have currently. WyoPreps realizes that game times change for various reasons, if that’s the case, please notify david@wyopreps.com.

Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 15

Class 1A-9 Man

Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-Man: Natrona Soph. at Little Snake River, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Natrona, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

Lovell at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.

Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.

Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.

NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Class 1A-6 Man

Hulett vs. H.E.M., noon (playing at Midwest)

Meeteetse at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m

Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.