Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Schedule: Oct. 15-17, 2020

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The push for the playoffs is real, as some teams are in, some are hanging on, and others are out with just two games left in the regular-season of prep football in Wyoming.

This is the schedule of games for Week 7 and the start times we have currently. WyoPreps realizes that game times change for various reasons, if that’s the case, please notify david@wyopreps.com.

Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.

Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 15
Class 1A-9 Man
Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent
6-Man: Natrona Soph. at Little Snake River, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Natrona, 7 p.m.

Class 3A
Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.
Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.
Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A
Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Lovell at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man
Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man
Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.
NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17
Class 1A-6 Man
Hulett vs. H.E.M., noon (playing at Midwest)
Meeteetse at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m

Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.

