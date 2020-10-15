Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 14-17, 2020

The second-to-last week of the regular season is upon us for high school football in Wyoming.

These are the games on the schedule. Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. Fans, you can help us out. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Class 3A



Final Score: #4 Star Valley 42 Evanston 14 - Nelson 3 TD passes, 1 TD run for the Braves

Thursday, Oct. 15

Class 1A-9 Man



Final Score: #4 Shoshoni 63 Greybull 8

Non-Varsity Opponent



Final Score: 6-Man - #5 Little Snake River 70 Natrona Soph. 19

Friday, Oct. 16

Class 4A



Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

#5 Rock Springs at #3 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at #1 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

#2 Thunder Basin at #4 Natrona, 7 p.m.

Class 3A



#1 Jackson at #2 Powell, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.

#5 Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Green River at #3 Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A



Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

#1 Mountain View at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

#5 Lovell at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.

#2 Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Glenrock at #3 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at #5 Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at #4 Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man



#3 Lusk at #1 Southeast, 2 p.m.

Wright at #5 Saratoga, 5:15 p.m.

Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Wind River at #2 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man



Midwest at #4 Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.

NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Class 1A-6 Man



Hulett vs. H.E.M., noon (playing at Midwest)

#2 Meeteetse at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

#3 Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.