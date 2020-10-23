Wyoming High School Football Week 8 Scoreboard: Oct. 23-24, 2020

The last week of the regular season for high school football across the Cowboy State is here.

These are the games on the schedule. Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. Fans, you can help us out. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Class 4A



Final Score: #4 Cheyenne Central 48 Laramie 32

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 44 #3 Rock Springs 26

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 23 Campbell County 14

Final Score: Natrona 62 Cheyenne South 16

Final Score: #5 Sheridan 35 #2 Thunder Basin 0

Class 3A



Final Score: Lander 38 Buffalo 14

Final Score: #2 Cody 48 #1 Jackson 6

Final Score: #4 Star Valley 25 Green River 3

Final Score: #3 Powell 50 Evanston 0

Final Score: Riverton 20 Rawlins 0

Final Score: #5 Douglas 49 Worland 7 - Douglas scored 4 times in the 1Q

Class 2A



Final Score: Tongue River 21 Glenrock 8

Final Score: Big Piney 41 Kemmerer 7

Final Score: #2 Lyman 21 #1 Mountain View 15

Final Score: Thermopolis 54 Pinedale 0

Final Score: #3 Upton-Sundance 35 #5 Big Horn 0

Final Score: #5 Lovell 35 Cokeville 15

Final Score: Wheatland 54 Newcastle 13

#4 Torrington at Burns - canceled

Class 1A-9 Man



Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 40 Greybull 34 - 2OT

Final Score: #4 Shoshoni 46 Riverside 0

Final Score: #3 Lusk 48 #5 Saratoga 22

Final Score: Pine Bluffs 50 Moorcroft 20

Final Score: #1 Southeast 49 Wright 6

Class 1A-6 Man



Final Score: #4 Kaycee 66 H.E.M. 0

Final Score: Hulett 1 NSI 0 – forfeit win for the Red Devils

Saturday, Oct. 24

Class 1A-6 Man



Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

#1 Farson-Eden at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Burlington at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6 Man: Cody JV at #2 Meeteetse - canceled

Open Date : #2 (9-man) Rocky Mountain, Wind River