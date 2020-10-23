Wyoming High School Football Week 8 Scoreboard: Oct. 23-24, 2020
The last week of the regular season for high school football across the Cowboy State is here.
These are the games on the schedule. Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. Fans, you can help us out. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 23
Class 4A
Final Score: #4 Cheyenne Central 48 Laramie 32
Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 44 #3 Rock Springs 26
Final Score: Kelly Walsh 23 Campbell County 14
Final Score: Natrona 62 Cheyenne South 16
Final Score: #5 Sheridan 35 #2 Thunder Basin 0
Class 3A
Final Score: Lander 38 Buffalo 14
Final Score: #2 Cody 48 #1 Jackson 6
Final Score: #4 Star Valley 25 Green River 3
Final Score: #3 Powell 50 Evanston 0
Final Score: Riverton 20 Rawlins 0
Final Score: #5 Douglas 49 Worland 7 - Douglas scored 4 times in the 1Q
Class 2A
Final Score: Tongue River 21 Glenrock 8
Final Score: Big Piney 41 Kemmerer 7
Final Score: #2 Lyman 21 #1 Mountain View 15
Final Score: Thermopolis 54 Pinedale 0
Final Score: #3 Upton-Sundance 35 #5 Big Horn 0
Final Score: #5 Lovell 35 Cokeville 15
Final Score: Wheatland 54 Newcastle 13
#4 Torrington at Burns - canceled
Class 1A-9 Man
Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 40 Greybull 34 - 2OT
Final Score: #4 Shoshoni 46 Riverside 0
Final Score: #3 Lusk 48 #5 Saratoga 22
Final Score: Pine Bluffs 50 Moorcroft 20
Final Score: #1 Southeast 49 Wright 6
Class 1A-6 Man
Final Score: #4 Kaycee 66 H.E.M. 0
Final Score: Hulett 1 NSI 0 – forfeit win for the Red Devils
Saturday, Oct. 24
Class 1A-6 Man
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
#1 Farson-Eden at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Burlington at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6 Man: Cody JV at #2 Meeteetse - canceled
Open Date: #2 (9-man) Rocky Mountain, Wind River