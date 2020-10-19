The Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships will be run at three different locations on Saturday.

Class 2A runs at the Douglas Community Golf course, while 3A is in Afton at the Valley View Golf Course, and finally, Class 4A will race at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper.

In Class 2A, only three of last year’s top 10 return in the girls’ field, while seven boys who finished in the top 10 a year ago are back, including the top three.

Rawlins star Sydney Thorvaldson will try for a clean sweep of four titles in four years. She leads a field that has eight of the top-10 back from last year. The boys’ field features five returners from 2019’s top-10 finishers.

In 4A, the girls’ field has seven of the top-10 returning from a year ago, while on the boys’ side, there are only four back from last year’s top-10.

Here is a look at the start time for this year’s championships in Douglas, Afton, and Casper, respectively, plus defending team and individual champions.

Results will be featured in a separate story posted on Saturday, Oct. 24.

2A Girls – 11:00 a.m.

Defending Team Champion = None (with Wyoming Indian not competing, there will be a new champion)

Defending Individual Champion = None (there will be a new champion with Wyoming Indian not competing)

2A Boys – 11:45 a.m.

Defending Team Champion = Saratoga (won 3 of the last 4 years)

Defending Individual Champion = Grant Bartlett, Saratoga

3A Girls – 11:00 a.m.

Defending Team Champion = Cody

Defending Individual Champion = Sydney Thorvaldson, Rawlins (seeking a 4th straight title)

3A Boys – 11:45 a.m.

Defending Team Champion = Star Valley

Defending Individual Champion = Peter Visser, Star Valley (looking for a 3-peat)

4A Girls – 1:00 p.m.

Defending Team Champion = Natrona County (2x defending champions)

Defending Individual Champion = none (there will be a new champion)

4A Boys – 1:40 p.m.

Defending Team Champion = Sheridan

Defending Individual Champion = none (there will be a new champion)