Wyoming High School State Volleyball Championships Scoreboard

The 32 teams that qualified for the Wyoming High School Volleyball State Tournament are set.

The format for 2020 is vastly different thanks to you know what. Each classification is a one-day state tournament with three sessions of matches at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Class 1A will play on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Class 2A has their matches on Thursday, Nov. 5. Class 3A is playing on Friday, Nov. 6. The last one is 4A on Saturday, Nov. 7.

All matches are played at the Casper Events Center. For fans attending, masks and social distancing is required.

Here are the first-round matchups and the schedule for the rest of the tournament.

CLASS 1A: (Wed., Nov. 4, 2020)

Matches at 10 a.m.

Game 1: (W1) Cokeville vs. (E4) H.E.M., Court #1

Game 2: (E2) Upton vs. (W3) Little Snake River, Court #2

Game 3: (W2) Meeteetse vs. (E3) Southeast, Court #3

Game 4: (E1) Kaycee vs. (W4) Burlington, Court #4

Matches at 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, Court #2 (semifinal)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, Court #3 (semifinal)

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, Court #1 (loser-out)

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, Court #4 (loser-out)

Matches at 4 p.m.

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, Court #2 – Championship Match

Game 12: Loser 5 vs. Loser 6, Court #4 – 3rd place

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, Court #1 (Consolation)

CLASS 2A: (Thurs., Nov. 5, 2020)

Matches at 10 a.m.

Game 1: (W1) Riverside vs. (E4) Tongue River, Court #1

Game 2: (E2) Big Horn vs. (W3) Greybull, Court #2

Game 3: (W2) Shoshoni vs. (E3) Glenrock, Court #3

Game 4: (E1) Sundance vs. (W4) Wind River, Court #4

Matches at 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, Court #2 (semifinal)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, Court #3 (semifinal)

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, Court #1 (loser-out)

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, Court #4 (loser-out)

Matches at 4 p.m.

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, Court #2 – Championship Match

Game 12: Loser 5 vs. Loser 6, Court #4 – 3rd place

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, Court #1 (Consolation)

CLASS 3A: (Fri., Nov. 6, 2020)

Matches at 10 a.m.

Game 1: (W1) Pinedale vs. (E4) Buffalo, Court #1

Game 2: (E2) Rawlins vs. (W3) Worland, Court #2

Game 3: (W2) Mountain View vs. (E3) Wheatland, Court #3

Game 4: (E1) Douglas vs. (W4) Lander, Court #4

Matches at 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, Court #2 (semifinal)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, Court #3 (semifinal)

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, Court #1 (loser-out)

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, Court #4 (loser-out)

Matches at 4 p.m.

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, Court #2 – Championship Match

Game 12: Loser 5 vs. Loser 6, Court #4 – 3rd place

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, Court #1 (Consolation)

CLASS 4A: (Sat., Nov. 7, 2020)

Matches at 10 a.m.

Game 1: (W1) Rock Springs vs. (E4) Cheyenne East, Court #1

Game 2: (E2) Kelly Walsh vs. (W3) Evanston, Court #2

Game 3: (W2) Natrona County vs. (E3) Thunder Basin, Court #3

Game 4: (E1) Laramie vs. (W4) Star Valley, Court #4

Matches at 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, Court #2 (semifinal)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, Court #3 (semifinal)

Game 8: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, Court #1 (loser-out)

Game 9: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, Court #4 (loser-out)

Matches at 4 p.m.

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, Court #2 – Championship Match

Game 12: Loser 5 vs. Loser 6, Court #4 – 3rd place

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, Court #1 (Consolation)