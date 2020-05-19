Wyoming High School Students Participating in International Fair

The two Wyoming high school students who qualified from the Wyoming State Science Fair earlier this spring at the University of Wyoming are going to participate in the virtual International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) this week.

Joshua Arulsamy (Laramie High School) and Markie Whitney (Newcastle High School) will be displaying their state award-winning projects beginning Monday, May 18, and continuing through Friday, May 22.

Participants from throughout the world will be able to view projects, plus log into various panel discussions from leading STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) representatives.

