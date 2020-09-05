Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 2: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2020
After a successful opening weekend on the volleyball court, teams are back on the court for the second week of the 2020 season.
After playing matches, teams can now adjust in practice and move forward.
Sundance hosts four other teams on Friday for some round-robin play. Casper, Evanston, Gillette, and Rock Springs host multi-team events on Saturday. There are also a few conference matches on the slate this week.
Monday, Aug. 31:
Non-Varsity Opponent
Douglas JV at Glendo - canceled
Tuesday, Sept. 1:
Class 1A
Final: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0: 25-14, 26-24, 25-22 (conference match)
Interclass
Final: 1A Farson-Eden 3 3A Big Piney 0: 28-26, 27-25, 25-22
Final: 2A Sundance 3 1A Upton 1: 25-23, 25-17, 27-29, 25-18
Out-of-State Opponent
Final: Torrington 3 Gering, NE 2: 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13
Wednesday, Sept. 2:
No matches scheduled
Thursday, Sept. 3:
Class 1A
Final: H.E.M. 3 Encampment 0: 25-22, 25-22, 25-9
Interclass
Final: 3A Lander 3 4A Jackson 1: 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18
Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Powell 0: 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Final: 1A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 2A Pine Bluffs 2: 25-22, 25-18, 14-25, 13-25, 15-9
Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 1A Burlington 0: 25-7, 25-20, 25-15
Out-of-State Opponent
Final: 1A Farson-Eden 3 Manila, UT 0: 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Final: Crawford, NE 3 2A Lusk 0: 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Final: Glendo 3 Torrington C 0: 25-20, 25-17, 25-10
Newell, SD at 1A Hulett - missing results
Friday, Sept. 4:
Class 3A
Final: Burns 3 Newcastle 1: 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Final: Rawlins 3 Torrington 0: 25-8, 36-34, 25-17 (conference match)
Final: Worland 3 Buffalo 0: 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Class 1A
Little Snake River at Rock River - missing results
Final: H.E.M. 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1: 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14
Final: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 Rock River 1: 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14
Final: Little Snake River 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie (at H.E.M.): 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Final: H.E.M. 3 Little Snake River 2: 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11
Final: Kaycee 3 Hulett 1: 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 (conference match)
Burlington at Ten Sleep (conference match) - missing results
Final: Arvada-Clearmont 3 Midwest 1: 25-23, 24-26, 27-25, 25-17
Interclass
Sundance Quad: (Douglas, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Sundance)
Final: 3A Douglas 3 2A Sundance 0: 25-16, 25-13, 25-15
Final: 3A Douglas 3 2A Moorcroft 1: 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18
Final: Moorcroft 3 Glenrock 1: 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
Final: Sundance 3 Glenrock 0: 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Thermopolis 2: 21-25, 25-8, 23-25, 25-18,15-7
Final: 2A Lusk 3 1A Guernsey-Sunrise 1: 22-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-23
Final: 1A Southeast 3 2A Big Horn 1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14
Final: 2A Shoshoni 3 1A Dubois 1: 25-12, 21-25, 25-10, 25-12
Final: 3A Mountain View 3 2A Big Piney 0: 25-16, 25-9, 25-16
3A Lovell at 2A Rocky Mountain - Match moved to Tuesday, Sept. 8
Saturday, Sept. 5:
Class 4A
Final: Campbell County 2 Green River 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Gillette Invite)
Final: Kelly Walsh 2 Cheyenne Central 0: 25-16, 25-15
Final: Cheyenne East 2 Sheridan 0: 25-13, 25-21
Final: Thunder Basin 2 Cheyenne South 0: 25-18, 25-19 (Gillette Invite)
Final: Laramie 2 Campbell County 0: 25-23, 25-16 (Gillette Invite)
Final: Kelly Walsh 2 Cheyenne Central 0: 25-19, 27-25
Final: Cheyenne Central 2 Sheridan 1: 25-13, 25-27, 25-21 (at NCHS - KW Invite)
Final: Laramie 2 Cheyenne South 0: 25-17, 25-18 (at CCHS - Gillette Invite)
Final: Thunder Basin 2 Green River 0: 25-11, 25-13 (Gillette Invite)
Class 3A
Final: Powell 3 Buffalo 2: 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-10
Final: Wheatland 3 Powell 1: 13-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 (at Buffalo)
Class 2A
Wind River at Greybull - missing results
Final: Tongue River 3 Riverside 2: missing scores
Final: Tongue River 3 Greybull 2: missing scores
Final: Wright 3 Lusk 0: 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
Class 1A
Midwest at Ten Sleep - missing results
Final: Upton 3 Arvada-Clearmont: 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 (conference match)
Final: Upton 3 Burlington 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 (at Arvada-Clearmont HS)
Interclass
Rock Springs Tournament: (Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Saratoga)
3A Rawlins at 4A Rock Springs - missing results
1A Saratoga vs. 4A Riverton - missing results
Final: Rock Springs 2 Riverton 0: 25-18, 25-10
3A Rawlins vs. 4A Natrona County - missing results
Final: Natrona County 2 Riverton 0: 25-15, 25-20
1A Saratoga at 4A Rock Springs - missing results
1A Saratoga vs. 4A Natrona County - missing results
4A Riverton vs. 3A Rawlins - missing results
3A Rawlins vs. 1A Saratoga - missing results
Natrona County at Rock Springs - missing results
Evanston Duals: (Cokeville, Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale Star Valley)
3A Lyman at 4A Evanston - missing results
3A Mountain View vs. 1A Cokeville - missing results
Lyman vs. Pinedale - missing results
4A Star Valley vs. 3A Mountain View - missing results
3A Pinedale at 4A Evanston - missing results
4A Star Valley vs. 1A Cokeville - missing results
5th place match: TBD
3rd place match: TBD
Championship match: TBD
2A Wright at 3A Newcastle - missing results
Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Worland 1: 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
Final: 4A Jackson 3 3A Thermopolis 1: 25-18, 23-25, 25-9, 25-13
Final: 3A Burns 3 2A Pine Bluffs 0: 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
2A Shoshoni at 3A Lander - missing results
2A Big Horn at 3A Lovell - missing results
Out-of-State Opponent
Final: Rich, UT 3 3A Kemmerer 1: 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15