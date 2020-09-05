Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 2: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2020

After a successful opening weekend on the volleyball court, teams are back on the court for the second week of the 2020 season.

After playing matches, teams can now adjust in practice and move forward.

Sundance hosts four other teams on Friday for some round-robin play. Casper, Evanston, Gillette, and Rock Springs host multi-team events on Saturday. There are also a few conference matches on the slate this week.

Monday, Aug. 31:

Non-Varsity Opponent

Douglas JV at Glendo - canceled

Tuesday, Sept. 1:

Class 1A

Final: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0: 25-14, 26-24, 25-22 (conference match)

Interclass

Final: 1A Farson-Eden 3 3A Big Piney 0: 28-26, 27-25, 25-22

Final: 2A Sundance 3 1A Upton 1: 25-23, 25-17, 27-29, 25-18

Out-of-State Opponent

Final: Torrington 3 Gering, NE 2: 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13

Wednesday, Sept. 2:

No matches scheduled

Thursday, Sept. 3:

Class 1A

Final: H.E.M. 3 Encampment 0: 25-22, 25-22, 25-9

Interclass

Final: 3A Lander 3 4A Jackson 1: 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18

Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Powell 0: 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Final: 1A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 2A Pine Bluffs 2: 25-22, 25-18, 14-25, 13-25, 15-9

Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 1A Burlington 0: 25-7, 25-20, 25-15

Out-of-State Opponent

Final: 1A Farson-Eden 3 Manila, UT 0: 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Final: Crawford, NE 3 2A Lusk 0: 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Final: Glendo 3 Torrington C 0: 25-20, 25-17, 25-10

Newell, SD at 1A Hulett - missing results

Friday, Sept. 4:

Class 3A

Final: Burns 3 Newcastle 1: 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Final: Rawlins 3 Torrington 0: 25-8, 36-34, 25-17 (conference match)

Final: Worland 3 Buffalo 0: 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Class 1A

Little Snake River at Rock River - missing results

Final: H.E.M. 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1: 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14

Final: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 Rock River 1: 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14

Final: Little Snake River 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie (at H.E.M.): 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Final: H.E.M. 3 Little Snake River 2: 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11

Final: Kaycee 3 Hulett 1: 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 (conference match)

Burlington at Ten Sleep (conference match) - missing results

Final: Arvada-Clearmont 3 Midwest 1: 25-23, 24-26, 27-25, 25-17

Interclass

Sundance Quad: (Douglas, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Sundance)

Final: 3A Douglas 3 2A Sundance 0: 25-16, 25-13, 25-15

Final: 3A Douglas 3 2A Moorcroft 1: 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18

Final: Moorcroft 3 Glenrock 1: 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

Final: Sundance 3 Glenrock 0: 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Thermopolis 2: 21-25, 25-8, 23-25, 25-18,15-7

Final: 2A Lusk 3 1A Guernsey-Sunrise 1: 22-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-23

Final: 1A Southeast 3 2A Big Horn 1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14

Final: 2A Shoshoni 3 1A Dubois 1: 25-12, 21-25, 25-10, 25-12

Final: 3A Mountain View 3 2A Big Piney 0: 25-16, 25-9, 25-16

3A Lovell at 2A Rocky Mountain - Match moved to Tuesday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 5:

Class 4A

Final: Campbell County 2 Green River 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Gillette Invite)

Final: Kelly Walsh 2 Cheyenne Central 0: 25-16, 25-15

Final: Cheyenne East 2 Sheridan 0: 25-13, 25-21

Final: Thunder Basin 2 Cheyenne South 0: 25-18, 25-19 (Gillette Invite)

Final: Laramie 2 Campbell County 0: 25-23, 25-16 (Gillette Invite)

Final: Kelly Walsh 2 Cheyenne Central 0: 25-19, 27-25

Final: Cheyenne Central 2 Sheridan 1: 25-13, 25-27, 25-21 (at NCHS - KW Invite)

Final: Laramie 2 Cheyenne South 0: 25-17, 25-18 (at CCHS - Gillette Invite)

Final: Thunder Basin 2 Green River 0: 25-11, 25-13 (Gillette Invite)

Class 3A

Final: Powell 3 Buffalo 2: 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-10

Final: Wheatland 3 Powell 1: 13-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 (at Buffalo)

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull - missing results

Final: Tongue River 3 Riverside 2: missing scores

Final: Tongue River 3 Greybull 2: missing scores

Final: Wright 3 Lusk 0: 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Class 1A

Midwest at Ten Sleep - missing results

Final: Upton 3 Arvada-Clearmont: 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 (conference match)

Final: Upton 3 Burlington 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 (at Arvada-Clearmont HS)

Interclass

Rock Springs Tournament: (Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Saratoga)

3A Rawlins at 4A Rock Springs - missing results

1A Saratoga vs. 4A Riverton - missing results

Final: Rock Springs 2 Riverton 0: 25-18, 25-10

3A Rawlins vs. 4A Natrona County - missing results

Final: Natrona County 2 Riverton 0: 25-15, 25-20

1A Saratoga at 4A Rock Springs - missing results

1A Saratoga vs. 4A Natrona County - missing results

4A Riverton vs. 3A Rawlins - missing results

3A Rawlins vs. 1A Saratoga - missing results

Natrona County at Rock Springs - missing results

Evanston Duals: (Cokeville, Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale Star Valley)

3A Lyman at 4A Evanston - missing results

3A Mountain View vs. 1A Cokeville - missing results

Lyman vs. Pinedale - missing results

4A Star Valley vs. 3A Mountain View - missing results

3A Pinedale at 4A Evanston - missing results

4A Star Valley vs. 1A Cokeville - missing results

5th place match: TBD

3rd place match: TBD

Championship match: TBD

2A Wright at 3A Newcastle - missing results

Final: 4A Cody 3 3A Worland 1: 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Final: 4A Jackson 3 3A Thermopolis 1: 25-18, 23-25, 25-9, 25-13

Final: 3A Burns 3 2A Pine Bluffs 0: 26-24, 25-16, 25-17

2A Shoshoni at 3A Lander - missing results

2A Big Horn at 3A Lovell - missing results

Out-of-State Opponent

Final: Rich, UT 3 3A Kemmerer 1: 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15