Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 3: Sept. 8-12, 2020
Following the long weekend, volleyball teams return to the court with more conference matches on the agenda.
There is at least one match each day for the rest of this week. Here’s a look at the schedule. Check back here for results as they come into WyoPreps.
Matches are listed by classification, then start time.
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Class 1A
Guernsey-Sunrise at Glendo (conference match) – postponed due to power issues; the make-up date is 9/22/20
Final: Southeast 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2: 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11, 15-12 (conference match)
Interclass
Final: 3A Wheatland 3 4A Cheyenne South 1: 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20
Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 3A Lovell 0: 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Final: 3A Pinedale 3 2A Big Piney 0: 25-3, 25-13, 25-10
Final: 2A Greybull 3 1A Burlington 1: 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11
Final: 2A Moorcroft 3 1A Hulett 1: 25-11, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19
3A Rawlins at 4A Laramie – postponed due to weather; the make-up date is TBD
Final: 1A Meeteetse 3 3A Thermopolis 2: 25-19, 21-25, 25-11, 24-26, 15-9
Out-of-State Opponent
Final: 4A Jackson 3 Teton, ID 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-15
4A Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, 6:30 p.m. – postponed due to COVID precautions; the make-up date is TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 9:
Class 3A
Final: Mountain View 3 at Kemmerer 0: 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Thursday, Sept. 10:
Class 4A
Final: Rock Springs 3 Green River 0: 25-14, 25-7, 25-14
Final: Kelly Walsh 3 Natrona County 0: 25-12, 25-23, 25-12
Final: Thunder Basin 3 Campbell County 2: 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 15-6 (conference match)
Class 1A
Final: Saratoga 3 Rock River 0: 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Interclass
Final: 2A Shoshoni 3 1A Ten Sleep 0: 25-23, 25-20, 25-14
Final: 4A Jackson 3 2A Big Piney 1: 25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18
Out-of-State Opponent
Final: 1A Upton 3 Newell, SD 1: 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10
Final: Cody 3 Red Lodge, MT 0: 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
Scottsbluff, NE at 4A Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. – postponed due to COVID precautions; the make-up is TBD
Harding County, SD at 1A Hulett - missing scores
Friday, Sept. 11:
Class 4A
Final: #3 Kelly Walsh 3 Sheridan 2: 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Class 3A
Final: Evanston 3 Kemmerer 1: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
Final: #3 Mountain View 3 #4 Lander 0: 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Lovell at #2 Pinedale - missing results
Final: Lyman 3 Worland 1: 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
Class 2A
Final: Glenrock 3 Big Horn 1 - 26-24, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17
Final: Glenrock 3 #3 Tongue River 0: 25-20, 25-21, 29-27
Final: Big Horn 3 #3 Tongue River 2 : 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 17-15
Pine Bluffs at Lusk - missing results
Class 1A
Final: Farson-Eden 3 Little Snake River 2: 18-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13
Final: Saratoga 3 Encampment 0: 25-12, 25-20, 25-20
Hulett at Midwest - missing results
Final: #4 H.E.M. 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0: 25-5, 25-8, 25-20
Burlington at #5 Meeteetse - missing results
Interclass
2A Wright at 1A #2 Kaycee - missing results
2A Wind River at 1A #5 Meeteetse - missing results
Final: 3A Buffalo 3 2A Wright 1: 26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19
Final: 4A #4 Cheyenne East 3 3A #1 Rawlins 2: 25-19, 21-,25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9
Non-Varsity Opponent
Wheatland JV at Glendo - missing results
Final: 3A Burns 3 Cheyenne Central JV 1: 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16
Saturday, Sept. 12:
Class 4A
Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 12 p.m.
#2 Thunder Basin at #1 Laramie, 12 p.m.
Cody at Riverton, 1 p.m. (conference match)
Campbell County at #1 Laramie, 4:30 p.m.
#2 Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at #2 Pinedale, 10 a.m.
Wheatland at #5 Douglas, 10 a.m. (Douglas Quad)
#4 Lander at Lyman, 11 a.m.
Worland at #3 Mountain View, 11 a.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Newcastle at #5 Douglas, 1 p.m. (Douglas Quad)
Thermopolis at Torrington, 2 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Wheatland, 4 p.m. (at Douglas Quad)
#1 Rawlins at Lyman, 5 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Class 2A
Riverside at Wind River, 1 p.m.
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at #3 Upton (conference match) - match moved to 9/25
Ten Sleep at #5 Meeteetse, 4 p.m. (conference match)
Dubois at Midwest, 5 p.m.
Little Snake River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)
Interclass
Star Valley Dual Tournament: (subject to change)
3A Kemmerer vs. 1A #1 Cokeville, 10 a.m.
Sugar-Salem, ID vs. 4A Evanston, 10 a.m.
3A Kemmerer at 4A #5 Star Valley, 12 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, ID vs. Star Valley JV, 12 p.m.
1A #1 Cokeville at 4A #5 Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Evanston vs. 3A #2 Pinedale, 2 p.m.
5th-place: Pool seeds 3 vs. 3, 4 p.m.
3rd-place: Pool seeds 2 vs. 2, 4 p.m.
Championship: Pool seeds 1 vs. 1, 6 p.m.
2A Big Horn vs. 3A Newcastle, 10 a.m. (at Douglas Quad)
3A Buffalo at 1A #2 Kaycee, 12 p.m.
3A Lovell vs. 2A Shoshoni (at Burlington) 12 p.m.
2A Big Horn vs. 3A Wheatland, 1 p.m. (Douglas Quad)
2A Shoshoni at 1A Burlington, 2 p.m.
2A #2 Moorcroft at 1A Saratoga, 2 p.m.
1A #4 H.E.M. vs. 2A Riverside, 3 p.m. (at Wind River)
2A Big Horn at 3A #5 Douglas, 4 p.m. (Douglas Quad)
1A #4 H.E.M. at 2A Wind River, 5 p.m.