Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 3: Sept. 8-12, 2020

Following the long weekend, volleyball teams return to the court with more conference matches on the agenda.

There is at least one match each day for the rest of this week. Here’s a look at the schedule. Check back here for results as they come into WyoPreps.

Matches are listed by classification, then start time.

Tuesday, Sept. 8:

Class 1A

Guernsey-Sunrise at Glendo (conference match) – postponed due to power issues; the make-up date is 9/22/20

Final: Southeast 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2: 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11, 15-12 (conference match)

Interclass

Final: 3A Wheatland 3 4A Cheyenne South 1: 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20

Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 3A Lovell 0: 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Final: 3A Pinedale 3 2A Big Piney 0: 25-3, 25-13, 25-10

Final: 2A Greybull 3 1A Burlington 1: 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11

Final: 2A Moorcroft 3 1A Hulett 1: 25-11, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19

3A Rawlins at 4A Laramie – postponed due to weather; the make-up date is TBD

Final: 1A Meeteetse 3 3A Thermopolis 2: 25-19, 21-25, 25-11, 24-26, 15-9

Out-of-State Opponent

Final: 4A Jackson 3 Teton, ID 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

4A Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, 6:30 p.m. – postponed due to COVID precautions; the make-up date is TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 9:

Class 3A

Final: Mountain View 3 at Kemmerer 0: 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Thursday, Sept. 10:

Class 4A

Final: Rock Springs 3 Green River 0: 25-14, 25-7, 25-14

Final: Kelly Walsh 3 Natrona County 0: 25-12, 25-23, 25-12

Final: Thunder Basin 3 Campbell County 2: 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 15-6 (conference match)

Class 1A

Final: Saratoga 3 Rock River 0: 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Interclass

Final: 2A Shoshoni 3 1A Ten Sleep 0: 25-23, 25-20, 25-14

Final: 4A Jackson 3 2A Big Piney 1: 25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18

Out-of-State Opponent

Final: 1A Upton 3 Newell, SD 1: 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10

Final: Cody 3 Red Lodge, MT 0: 25-10, 25-20, 25-13

Scottsbluff, NE at 4A Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. – postponed due to COVID precautions; the make-up is TBD

Harding County, SD at 1A Hulett - missing scores

Friday, Sept. 11:

Class 4A

Final: #3 Kelly Walsh 3 Sheridan 2: 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

Class 3A

Final: Evanston 3 Kemmerer 1: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

Final: #3 Mountain View 3 #4 Lander 0: 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Lovell at #2 Pinedale - missing results

Final: Lyman 3 Worland 1: 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19

Class 2A

Final: Glenrock 3 Big Horn 1 - 26-24, 13-25, 25-13, 25-17

Final: Glenrock 3 #3 Tongue River 0: 25-20, 25-21, 29-27

Final: Big Horn 3 #3 Tongue River 2 : 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 17-15

Pine Bluffs at Lusk - missing results

Class 1A

Final: Farson-Eden 3 Little Snake River 2: 18-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13

Final: Saratoga 3 Encampment 0: 25-12, 25-20, 25-20

Hulett at Midwest - missing results

Final: #4 H.E.M. 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0: 25-5, 25-8, 25-20

Burlington at #5 Meeteetse - missing results

Interclass

2A Wright at 1A #2 Kaycee - missing results

2A Wind River at 1A #5 Meeteetse - missing results

Final: 3A Buffalo 3 2A Wright 1: 26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19

Final: 4A #4 Cheyenne East 3 3A #1 Rawlins 2: 25-19, 21-,25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9

Non-Varsity Opponent

Wheatland JV at Glendo - missing results

Final: 3A Burns 3 Cheyenne Central JV 1: 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16

Saturday, Sept. 12:

Class 4A

Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 12 p.m.

#2 Thunder Basin at #1 Laramie, 12 p.m.

Cody at Riverton, 1 p.m. (conference match)

Campbell County at #1 Laramie, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at #2 Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Wheatland at #5 Douglas, 10 a.m. (Douglas Quad)

#4 Lander at Lyman, 11 a.m.

Worland at #3 Mountain View, 11 a.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Newcastle at #5 Douglas, 1 p.m. (Douglas Quad)

Thermopolis at Torrington, 2 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Wheatland, 4 p.m. (at Douglas Quad)

#1 Rawlins at Lyman, 5 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Class 2A

Riverside at Wind River, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at #3 Upton (conference match) - match moved to 9/25

Ten Sleep at #5 Meeteetse, 4 p.m. (conference match)

Dubois at Midwest, 5 p.m.

Little Snake River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)

Interclass

Star Valley Dual Tournament: (subject to change)

3A Kemmerer vs. 1A #1 Cokeville, 10 a.m.

Sugar-Salem, ID vs. 4A Evanston, 10 a.m.

3A Kemmerer at 4A #5 Star Valley, 12 p.m.

Sugar-Salem, ID vs. Star Valley JV, 12 p.m.

1A #1 Cokeville at 4A #5 Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Evanston vs. 3A #2 Pinedale, 2 p.m.

5th-place: Pool seeds 3 vs. 3, 4 p.m.

3rd-place: Pool seeds 2 vs. 2, 4 p.m.

Championship: Pool seeds 1 vs. 1, 6 p.m.

2A Big Horn vs. 3A Newcastle, 10 a.m. (at Douglas Quad)

3A Buffalo at 1A #2 Kaycee, 12 p.m.

3A Lovell vs. 2A Shoshoni (at Burlington) 12 p.m.

2A Big Horn vs. 3A Wheatland, 1 p.m. (Douglas Quad)

2A Shoshoni at 1A Burlington, 2 p.m.

2A #2 Moorcroft at 1A Saratoga, 2 p.m.

1A #4 H.E.M. vs. 2A Riverside, 3 p.m. (at Wind River)

2A Big Horn at 3A #5 Douglas, 4 p.m. (Douglas Quad)

1A #4 H.E.M. at 2A Wind River, 5 p.m.