Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 5-10, 2020
Wyoming High School volleyball teams are starting to wind down with the regular season. Only three weeks of action remains before regional tournaments.
This is the seventh week of the season. There are a handful of conference matches, but more quadrant crossover matches. Kaycee and Upton are hosting quad events, while Campbell County, Sheridan, and Thunder Basin head east for the Wyoming-South Dakota volleyball Border War on Saturday.
Matches are listed by classification, then start time. If there is a change or cancellation in the schedule or a varsity game time is adjusted, please email david@wyopreps.com.
Monday, Oct. 5:
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final: 1A Glendo 2 Douglas JV 0: 25-18, 27-25 – Rescheduled from 9/28/20
Tuesday, Oct. 6:
Class 4A
Final: #1 Laramie 3 Cheyenne South 0: 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 (conference match)
Class 3A
Final: Torrington 3 Newcastle 2: 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13
Final: Worland 3 Thermopolis 0: 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Interclass
Final: 2A #3 Riverside 3 1A Burlington 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 Powell JV 0: 25-10, 25-10, 26-24
Wednesday, Oct. 7:
No matches scheduled
Thursday, Oct. 8:
Class 4A
Final: #5 Rock Springs 3 Jackson 1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-15 (conference match)
Final: #2 Thunder Basin 3 Campbell County 2: 18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8 (conference match)
Final: #3 Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne Central 1: 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19 (conference match)
Final: Green River 3 Riverton 1: 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Class 2A
Final: #3 Moorcroft 3 #1 Sundance 2: 11-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13 (conference match)
Class 1A
Final: #2 Cokeville 3 Farson-Eden 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 (conference match)
Final: Little Snake River 3 Rock River 0: 25-19, 25-7, 25-14
Friday, Oct. 9:
Class 4A
Final: Star Valley 3 Natrona County 1: 22-25. 25-14, 28-26, 25-18
Final: Evanston 3 Cody 0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Class 3A
Final: #4 Douglas 3 Torrington 2: 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10, 15-12
Final: #1 Pinedale 3 Worland 1: 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24
Final: #5 Rawlins 3 Buffalo 0: 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Newcastle at Wheatland, canceled
Final: #3 Mountain View 3 Powell 0: 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Final: #2 Lyman 3 Lovell 0: missing scores
Class 2A
Final: #5 Big Horn 3 #3 Moorcroft 0: 25-20, 25-15, 29-27(conference match)
Final: Wright 3 #4 Tongue River 0: 29-27, 25-22, 26-24 (conference match)
Final: Shoshoni 3 Glenrock 0: 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Greybull at Wind River, missing scores
#3 Moorcroft at Lusk, missing scores
Class 1A
Final: #1 Kaycee 2 Upton 1: 27-29, 25-21, 15-7 (Kaycee Quad)
Farson-Eden at #1 Kaycee, missing scores (at Kaycee Quad)
Final: Upton 2 Little Snake River 1: 19-25, 25-21, 15-9 (Kaycee Quad)
Final: Little Snake River 2 #1 Kaycee 0: 25-23, 27-25 (Kaycee Quad)
Upton vs. Farson-Eden, missing scores (Kaycee Quad)
Final: #2 Cokeville 3 Encampment 0: 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 (conference match)
Glendo at Midwest, missing scores
Interclass
Final: 3A Burns 3 2A Pine Bluffs 0: 27-25, 25-20, 25-23
2A Rocky Mountain at 1A Burlington, missing scores
Saturday, Oct. 10:
Class 4A
Cody at Green River, 12 p.m.
Natrona County at Jackson, 12 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m.
#5 Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
#2 Lyman at Powell, 10 a.m.
Kemmerer at Worland, 11 a.m.
#3 Mountain View at Lovell, 11 a.m.
Burns at Wheatland, canceled (Wheatland Triangular)
#1 Pinedale at Lander, 12:30 p.m.
Thermopolis at Wheatland, canceled (Wheatland Triangular)
#5 Rawlins at #4 Douglas, 2 p.m.
Torrington at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Thermopolis vs. Burns, canceled (at Wheatland Triangular)
Kemmerer at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Piney at Wind River, 12 p.m. (conference match)
#4 Tongue River at #5 Big Horn, 2 p.m. (conference match)
Shoshoni at Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Lusk at Glenrock, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 1A
Guernsey-Sunrise at Upton, 10 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Hulett vs. Midwest, 10 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 11:30 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS) (conference match)
Guernsey-Sunrise vs. Midwest, 11:30 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Encampment, 12 p.m.
#5 Southeast at Saratoga, 12 p.m.
Midwest vs. Arvada-Clearmont, 1 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Hulett vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Hulett vs. Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
#5 Southeast at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Dubois at #3 H.E.M., 3:15 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
Sheridan vs. Douglas, SD, 12 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)
#2 Thunder Basin at Rapid City, SD Central, 1:30 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)
Sheridan vs. Rapid City, SD Stevens, 1:30 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)
Sheridan at Rapid City, SD Central, 3 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War)
Non-Varsity Opponent
Powell JV at #4 Meeteetse, 2 p.m.