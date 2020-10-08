Wyoming High School Volleyball Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 5-10, 2020

Wyoming High School volleyball teams are starting to wind down with the regular season. Only three weeks of action remains before regional tournaments.

This is the seventh week of the season. There are a handful of conference matches, but more quadrant crossover matches. Kaycee and Upton are hosting quad events, while Campbell County, Sheridan, and Thunder Basin head east for the Wyoming-South Dakota volleyball Border War on Saturday.

Matches are listed by classification, then start time.

Monday, Oct. 5:

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final: 1A Glendo 2 Douglas JV 0: 25-18, 27-25 – Rescheduled from 9/28/20

Tuesday, Oct. 6:

Class 4A

Final: #1 Laramie 3 Cheyenne South 0: 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 (conference match)

Class 3A

Final: Torrington 3 Newcastle 2: 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13

Final: Worland 3 Thermopolis 0: 25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Interclass

Final: 2A #3 Riverside 3 1A Burlington 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final: 2A Rocky Mountain 3 Powell JV 0: 25-10, 25-10, 26-24

Wednesday, Oct. 7:

No matches scheduled

Thursday, Oct. 8:

Class 4A

Final: #5 Rock Springs 3 Jackson 1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-15 (conference match)

Final: #2 Thunder Basin 3 Campbell County 2: 18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8 (conference match)

Final: #3 Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne Central 1: 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19 (conference match)

Final: Green River 3 Riverton 1: 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Class 2A

Final: #3 Moorcroft 3 #1 Sundance 2: 11-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13 (conference match)

Class 1A

Final: #2 Cokeville 3 Farson-Eden 0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 (conference match)

Final: Little Snake River 3 Rock River 0: 25-19, 25-7, 25-14

Friday, Oct. 9:

Class 4A

Final: Star Valley 3 Natrona County 1: 22-25. 25-14, 28-26, 25-18

Final: Evanston 3 Cody 0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Class 3A

Final: #4 Douglas 3 Torrington 2: 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10, 15-12

Final: #1 Pinedale 3 Worland 1: 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24

Final: #5 Rawlins 3 Buffalo 0: 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Newcastle at Wheatland, canceled

Final: #3 Mountain View 3 Powell 0: 25-19, 25-16, 25-12

Final: #2 Lyman 3 Lovell 0: missing scores

Class 2A

Final: #5 Big Horn 3 #3 Moorcroft 0: 25-20, 25-15, 29-27(conference match)

Final: Wright 3 #4 Tongue River 0: 29-27, 25-22, 26-24 (conference match)

Final: Shoshoni 3 Glenrock 0: 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Greybull at Wind River, missing scores

#3 Moorcroft at Lusk, missing scores

Class 1A

Final: #1 Kaycee 2 Upton 1: 27-29, 25-21, 15-7 (Kaycee Quad)

Farson-Eden at #1 Kaycee, missing scores (at Kaycee Quad)

Final: Upton 2 Little Snake River 1: 19-25, 25-21, 15-9 (Kaycee Quad)

Final: Little Snake River 2 #1 Kaycee 0: 25-23, 27-25 (Kaycee Quad)

Upton vs. Farson-Eden, missing scores (Kaycee Quad)

Final: #2 Cokeville 3 Encampment 0: 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 (conference match)

Glendo at Midwest, missing scores

Interclass

Final: 3A Burns 3 2A Pine Bluffs 0: 27-25, 25-20, 25-23

2A Rocky Mountain at 1A Burlington, missing scores

Saturday, Oct. 10:

Class 4A

Cody at Green River, 12 p.m.

Natrona County at Jackson, 12 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m.

#5 Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

#2 Lyman at Powell, 10 a.m.

Kemmerer at Worland, 11 a.m.

#3 Mountain View at Lovell, 11 a.m.

Burns at Wheatland, canceled (Wheatland Triangular)

#1 Pinedale at Lander, 12:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wheatland, canceled (Wheatland Triangular)

#5 Rawlins at #4 Douglas, 2 p.m.

Torrington at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Thermopolis vs. Burns, canceled (at Wheatland Triangular)

Kemmerer at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Piney at Wind River, 12 p.m. (conference match)

#4 Tongue River at #5 Big Horn, 2 p.m. (conference match)

Shoshoni at Wright, 3:30 p.m.

Lusk at Glenrock, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 1A

Guernsey-Sunrise at Upton, 10 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Hulett vs. Midwest, 10 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 11:30 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS) (conference match)

Guernsey-Sunrise vs. Midwest, 11:30 a.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Encampment, 12 p.m.

#5 Southeast at Saratoga, 12 p.m.

Midwest vs. Arvada-Clearmont, 1 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Hulett vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Hulett vs. Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m. (Upton Quad at Newcastle HS)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

#5 Southeast at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Dubois at #3 H.E.M., 3:15 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Sheridan vs. Douglas, SD, 12 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)

#2 Thunder Basin at Rapid City, SD Central, 1:30 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)

Sheridan vs. Rapid City, SD Stevens, 1:30 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War at Rapid City Central HS)

Sheridan at Rapid City, SD Central, 3 p.m. (Wyo/SD Border War)

Non-Varsity Opponent

Powell JV at #4 Meeteetse, 2 p.m.