Wyoming High School Week 3 Football Scoreboard: Sept. 17-19, 2020

It's week 3 of the prep football season. That means game 4 for some teams and game 3 for others.

Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 9-man - #4 Shoshoni 46 Evanston JV 0

Final Score: 9-man - Sheridan JV 58 Greybull 12

Final Score: 6-man - Natrona Fresh.58 Midwest 33

Friday, Sept. 18

Class 4A

Final Score: Campbell County 49 Cheyenne South 0

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 56 Laramie 13

Final Score: #5 Natrona County 35 Kelly Walsh 14

Final Score: #3 Sheridan 42 Rock Springs 12

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne Central 38 #2 Thunder Basin 26

Class 3A

Final Score: #4 Star Valley 48 Rawlins 8

Final Score: #2 Cody 14 Buffalo 6

Final Score: Worland 35 Green River 22

Final Score: #3 Jackson 57 Riverton 7

#1 Powell at #5 Douglas - canceled

Final Score: Lander 20 Evanston 13

Class 2A

Final Score: #1 Mountain View 23 Cokeville 13

Final Score: Big Horn 35 Newcastle 12

Final Score: Thermopolis 56 Kemmerer 16

Final Score: #4 Upton-Sundance 46 #2 Wheatland 21

Final Score: Big Piney 48 Pinedale 2

Final Score: Glenrock 38 Burns 6

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #1 Southeast 47 Wind River 0

Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 62 Riverside 0

Final Score: Pine Bluffs 34 Saratoga 18

Final Score: #3 Lusk 56 #5 Moorcroft 8

Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 56 Wright 8

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 73 #2 Encampment 32

Final Score: Meeteetse 43 Dubois 33

Saturday, Sept. 19

Class 2A

#3 Lovell at #5 Lyman, 3 p.m.

#5 Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

#3 Burlington at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-man: Sheridan Soph. at #4 Kaycee, 12 p.m.

6-man: Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.

Open Date : H.E.M., Hulett