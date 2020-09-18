Wyoming High School Week 3 Football Scoreboard: Sept. 17-19, 2020
It's week 3 of the prep football season. That means game 4 for some teams and game 3 for others.
Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 17
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: 9-man - #4 Shoshoni 46 Evanston JV 0
Final Score: 9-man - Sheridan JV 58 Greybull 12
Final Score: 6-man - Natrona Fresh.58 Midwest 33
Friday, Sept. 18
Class 4A
Final Score: Campbell County 49 Cheyenne South 0
Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 56 Laramie 13
Final Score: #5 Natrona County 35 Kelly Walsh 14
Final Score: #3 Sheridan 42 Rock Springs 12
Final Score: #1 Cheyenne Central 38 #2 Thunder Basin 26
Class 3A
Final Score: #4 Star Valley 48 Rawlins 8
Final Score: #2 Cody 14 Buffalo 6
Final Score: Worland 35 Green River 22
Final Score: #3 Jackson 57 Riverton 7
#1 Powell at #5 Douglas - canceled
Final Score: Lander 20 Evanston 13
Class 2A
Final Score: #1 Mountain View 23 Cokeville 13
Final Score: Big Horn 35 Newcastle 12
Final Score: Thermopolis 56 Kemmerer 16
Final Score: #4 Upton-Sundance 46 #2 Wheatland 21
Final Score: Big Piney 48 Pinedale 2
Final Score: Glenrock 38 Burns 6
Class 1A-9 Man
Final Score: #1 Southeast 47 Wind River 0
Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 62 Riverside 0
Final Score: Pine Bluffs 34 Saratoga 18
Final Score: #3 Lusk 56 #5 Moorcroft 8
Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 56 Wright 8
Class 1A-6 Man
Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 73 #2 Encampment 32
Final Score: Meeteetse 43 Dubois 33
Saturday, Sept. 19
Class 2A
#3 Lovell at #5 Lyman, 3 p.m.
#5 Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
#3 Burlington at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-man: Sheridan Soph. at #4 Kaycee, 12 p.m.
6-man: Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.
Open Date: H.E.M., Hulett