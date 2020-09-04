Labor Day weekend can be a dangerous and deadly time to be on the road, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding travelers to drive safe and sober.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers will be out in full force, and will take immediate action on distracted or intoxicated drivers.

"Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, or you will be held accountable,” said Col. Kebin Haller.

The patrol urges drivers to call the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 if they suspect someone is driving drunk.

"Each year motorists lose their lives needlessly due to poor decisions from being intoxicated," said Beck. "Let's make sure we do not let anyone go down that road."

