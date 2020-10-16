Wyoming Highway Patrol Surprises Three Year Old With A Parade

As a mother of five, I can tell you that there is nothing more fun than a three-year-old.

They are full of joy and excitement about everything they see (yes at times this can be exhausting) and you can't help but feel the same way when you see them enjoying all that life has to offer.

Quinton is a three-year-old boy that has his sights set on a future career working in law enforcement.

His mother (Amanda) reached out to the Wyoming Highway Patrol and asked if there was any way for them to parade by the house for his special day.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was happy to take some time out of their busy schedule to celebrate this future Trooper.



In their video comments, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said "Quinton takes excellent care of his ride and has already mastered grass parking and traffic monitoring skills. He should be a viable candidate for the recruiting class of '38."

You can tell that at first Quinton is a bit shocked by it all, but when you hear his ecstatic "thank you" when he is given his badge you know that it's a day he will never forget.

Almost as heartwarming as the video is the dozens of comments below it praising the Wyoming Highway Patrol for all the good they do, and thanking them for their service to our community.