Wyoming Holds Its Own on List of States Drinking the Most Beer

Wyoming is no slouch when it comes to being able to throw back a few cold ones.

A list of the states that drink the most beer per capita was released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and it turns out that Wyoming consumes the 13th most beer per person in the U.S. That ranking is certainly not too shabby given that it still makes the top 15.

The state that ranks at the top of the list is New Hampshire, which is likely due in large part to the fact that they don't impose an excise tax on the purchase of alcohol in the state. Montana, Vermont, and North Dakota followed as states ranking near the top of the list. I've lived in North Dakota before and they definitely put some alcohol back up there. It's probably why I was able to fit in so well while living there.

Our neighbors to the west in Utah came in last on the list as they drink the least per person given their predominant Mormon population that does not drink alcohol. You can find the results for all other states here.

But 13th overall is certainly nothing to scoff at. Given that the Midwest is typically known for being the ones at or near the top of that list, we're holding our own out here. Please drink responsibly, everyone!