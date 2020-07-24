Wyoming Homeland Security: Are You Pet-Prepared For Emergency?

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security is reminding Wyoming pet owners to make sure they are ready to take care of their animals in case of an emergency.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Since a crisis situation could mean having to evacuate your home and not being able to purchase pet food, your pet preparedness kit should include such things as food, water, a basic first-aid kit, leashes, a cage and anything else that may be required to care for your furry friend(s).

The agency also recommends keeping veterinary records as part of your pet-preparedness package.

The agency poted the video below on its Facebook page:

