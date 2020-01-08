Wyoming Hot-springs You Can Enjoy In Winter [VIDEOS]
Baby, it's cold out side - and about to get colder according to Wyoming weatherman Don Day. Probably one of the best ideas yet is to enjoy that cold weather. Yes, I said enjoy that cold weather, in a nice outdoor Wyoming hot spring.
Here are a few of the good ones, shown in the videos below.
- 1
Yellowstone River
- 2
Granite Hot Spring In Jackson
- 3
Thermopolis
Use the public pool or pay for the water park
- 4
Saratoga Free Hot Spring
I shot this video a few years ago in the summer. It is open in the winter.