Wyoming Hot-springs You Can Enjoy In Winter [VIDEOS]

Baby, it's cold out side - and about to get colder according to Wyoming weatherman Don Day. Probably one of the best ideas yet is to enjoy that cold weather. Yes, I said enjoy that cold weather, in a nice outdoor Wyoming hot spring.

Here are a few of the good ones, shown in the videos below.

 

    Yellowstone River

    Granite Hot Spring In Jackson

    Thermopolis

    Use the public pool or pay for the water park

    Saratoga Free Hot Spring

    I shot this video a few years ago in the summer. It is open in the winter.

