Wyoming HS Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 10-12, 2020
A new season of prep basketball is upon us. The first weekend of the 2020-21 campaign begins with the first games on Thursday going through Saturday.
COVID has shuffled schedules, but there are still some tournaments around the state. Here is the schedule of games:
THURSDAY, DEC. 10:
Class 4A
Final Score: #3 Sheridan 68 Evanston 36
Interclass/Tournaments
Final Score: 3A #4 Powell 65 4A Riverton 64
Final Score: 3A #2 Lander 61 4A Jackson 35
Bridger Valley Tournament
Final Score: 1A #2 Farson-Eden 51 3A Mountain View 46 - OT
Final Score: 2A Big Piney 58 1A Cokeville 32
Burns Winter Classic
Final Score: 3A #5 Wheatland 68 2A #5 Pine Bluffs 56
Out-of-State Opponent
Final Score: Manilla, UT 65 3A Lyman 44
FRIDAY, DEC. 11:
Class 4A
Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 81 Star Valley 70
Final Score: #1 Cheyenne Central 93 Rock Springs 61
Class 3A
Final Score: #4 Powell 64 Buffalo 47
Class 1A
Final Score: #5 Encampment 71 Dubois 50
Final Score: #1 Saratoga 75 Dubois 40 - Teegan Love surpasses 1,000 career pts with 28 in this game (1,022).
Final Score: Guernsey-Sunrise 68 Midwest 25
Interclass/Tournaments
Final Score: 2A Riverside 50 1A H.E.M. 31
Final Score: 3A Lovell 65 2A #4 Big Horn 41
Final Score: 3A Douglas 45 4A Kelly Walsh 43 - Bearcats rally & out-score Trojans 23-6 in the 4th quarter; Garret Porter hits the go-ahead basket with 35 secs left.
Final Score: 4A Riverton 64 3A #3 Rawlins 49
Bridger Valley Tournament
Final Score: 3A Pinedale 76 1A Little Snake River 56
Final Score: Rich County, UT 67 2A Wind River 60
Final Score: 3A Kemmerer 65 2A Wind River 61
Final Score: 2A Big Piney 73 1A Little Snake River 24
Final Score: 3A Lyman 68 1A #2 Farson-Eden 61
Burns Winter Classic
Final Score: Torrington 64 Thermopolis 54
Final Score: 2A Moorcroft 61 1A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21
Final Score: 1A #3 Southeast 45 3A #5 Wheatland 42
Final Score: Thermopolis 50 Burns 42
Final Score: #5 Pine Bluffs 57 Moorcroft 46
Herder Classic in Glenrock (all 2A teams)
Final Score: #1 Rocky Mountain 59 Glenrock 24
Final Score: Wright 42 Greybull 29
Final Score: #1 Rocky Mountain 75 Wright 27
Final Score: Greybull 46 Glenrock 36
Herder Classic in Lusk
Final Score: 1A Kaycee 42 2A Lusk 35
Final Score: 2A Tongue River 55 1A Kaycee 46
Final Score: Tongue River 63 Lusk 36
Remax Basketball Tournament in Gillette
Final Score: St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD) 61 4A Cody 28
Final Score: #2 Thunder Basin 62 Evanston 43
Final Score: 4A #5 Campbell County 90 Scottsbluff, NE 63
Out-of-State Opponent
Final Score: Custer, SD 74 1A #4 Upton 68
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: Worland JV 63 1A Meeteetse 35
SATURDAY, DEC. 12:
Class 4A
#4 Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, noon
Star Valley vs. #1 Cheyenne Central, 10:30 a.m. (at Rock Springs Jr. High) - SVI Media Listen-Watch Live
Riverton at #3 Sheridan, 3 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or KTAK Watch Live
Cheyenne South at Green River, 4 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Lovell at Douglas, 4 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live
Buffalo at #2 Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Midwest at H.E.M., 1:30
Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.
Midwest at Rock River, 6 p.m.
Interclass/Tournaments
1A #4 Upton at 2A #3 Sundance, 1 p.m.
1A Meeteetse at 2A Shoshoni, 3 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
3A Kemmerer vs. 1A Cokeville, 11 a.m. (at Lyman MS)
Rich County, UT at 3A Mountain View, 1 p.m.
3A Pinedale vs. Rich County, UT, 5 p.m. (at Mtn. View HS Aux)
Burns Winter Classic
3A Newcastle at 2A #5 Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.
#1 Saratoga vs. #3 Southeast, 2 p.m. (at Lingle-Ft. Laramie HS)
Thermopolis at #5 Wheatland, 2 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live or KZEW Listen Live
2A Moorcroft at 3A Torrington, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Burns, 7 p.m.
#1 Saratoga at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Remax Basketball Tournament in Gillette
Evanston at #5 Campbell County, 1:30 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
4A Cody vs. Scottsbluff, NE, 1:30 p.m. (at Thunder Basin HS) - KODI Listen Live
St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD) at 4A #2 Thunder Basin, 8:30 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Cheyenne Central Fresh at 1A #5 Encampment, 12:30 p.m.