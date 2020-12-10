Wyoming HS Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 10-12, 2020

A new season of prep basketball is upon us. The first weekend of the 2020-21 campaign begins with the first games on Thursday going through Saturday.

COVID has shuffled schedules, but there are still some tournaments around the state. Here is the schedule of games:

THURSDAY, DEC. 10:

Class 4A

Final Score: #3 Sheridan 68 Evanston 36

Interclass/Tournaments

Final Score: 3A #4 Powell 65 4A Riverton 64

Final Score: 3A #2 Lander 61 4A Jackson 35

Bridger Valley Tournament

Final Score: 1A #2 Farson-Eden 51 3A Mountain View 46 - OT

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 58 1A Cokeville 32

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: 3A #5 Wheatland 68 2A #5 Pine Bluffs 56

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: Manilla, UT 65 3A Lyman 44

FRIDAY, DEC. 11:

Class 4A

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 81 Star Valley 70

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne Central 93 Rock Springs 61

Class 3A

Final Score: #4 Powell 64 Buffalo 47

Class 1A

Final Score: #5 Encampment 71 Dubois 50

Final Score: #1 Saratoga 75 Dubois 40 - Teegan Love surpasses 1,000 career pts with 28 in this game (1,022).

Final Score: Guernsey-Sunrise 68 Midwest 25

Interclass/Tournaments

Final Score: 2A Riverside 50 1A H.E.M. 31

Final Score: 3A Lovell 65 2A #4 Big Horn 41

Final Score: 3A Douglas 45 4A Kelly Walsh 43 - Bearcats rally & out-score Trojans 23-6 in the 4th quarter; Garret Porter hits the go-ahead basket with 35 secs left.

Final Score: 4A Riverton 64 3A #3 Rawlins 49

Bridger Valley Tournament

Final Score: 3A Pinedale 76 1A Little Snake River 56

Final Score: Rich County, UT 67 2A Wind River 60

Final Score: 3A Kemmerer 65 2A Wind River 61

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 73 1A Little Snake River 24

Final Score: 3A Lyman 68 1A #2 Farson-Eden 61

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: Torrington 64 Thermopolis 54

Final Score: 2A Moorcroft 61 1A Lingle-Ft. Laramie 21

Final Score: 1A #3 Southeast 45 3A #5 Wheatland 42

Final Score: Thermopolis 50 Burns 42

Final Score: #5 Pine Bluffs 57 Moorcroft 46

Herder Classic in Glenrock (all 2A teams)

Final Score: #1 Rocky Mountain 59 Glenrock 24

Final Score: Wright 42 Greybull 29

Final Score: #1 Rocky Mountain 75 Wright 27

Final Score: Greybull 46 Glenrock 36

Herder Classic in Lusk

Final Score: 1A Kaycee 42 2A Lusk 35

Final Score: 2A Tongue River 55 1A Kaycee 46

Final Score: Tongue River 63 Lusk 36

Remax Basketball Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD) 61 4A Cody 28

Final Score: #2 Thunder Basin 62 Evanston 43

Final Score: 4A #5 Campbell County 90 Scottsbluff, NE 63

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: Custer, SD 74 1A #4 Upton 68

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: Worland JV 63 1A Meeteetse 35

SATURDAY, DEC. 12:

Class 4A

#4 Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, noon

Star Valley vs. #1 Cheyenne Central, 10:30 a.m. (at Rock Springs Jr. High) - SVI Media Listen-Watch Live

Riverton at #3 Sheridan, 3 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or KTAK Watch Live

Cheyenne South at Green River, 4 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Lovell at Douglas, 4 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live

Buffalo at #2 Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Midwest at H.E.M., 1:30

Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.

Midwest at Rock River, 6 p.m.

Interclass/Tournaments

1A #4 Upton at 2A #3 Sundance, 1 p.m.

1A Meeteetse at 2A Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

3A Kemmerer vs. 1A Cokeville, 11 a.m. (at Lyman MS)

Rich County, UT at 3A Mountain View, 1 p.m.

3A Pinedale vs. Rich County, UT, 5 p.m. (at Mtn. View HS Aux)

Burns Winter Classic

3A Newcastle at 2A #5 Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.

#1 Saratoga vs. #3 Southeast, 2 p.m. (at Lingle-Ft. Laramie HS)

Thermopolis at #5 Wheatland, 2 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live or KZEW Listen Live

2A Moorcroft at 3A Torrington, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Burns, 7 p.m.

#1 Saratoga at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Remax Basketball Tournament in Gillette

Evanston at #5 Campbell County, 1:30 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

4A Cody vs. Scottsbluff, NE, 1:30 p.m. (at Thunder Basin HS) - KODI Listen Live

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD) at 4A #2 Thunder Basin, 8:30 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Cheyenne Central Fresh at 1A #5 Encampment, 12:30 p.m.