Wyoming HS Cross Country Conference Championships

Most Wyoming high school cross country teams will race in a conference championship meet this week.

There are six races at six different locations over two days. Two teams, Glenrock and Saratoga/Encampment are not competing.

It’s the last tune-up before next week’s state championships in Afton, Casper, and Douglas. All start times are approximate as provided by host sites.

Results will be posted to this story after they are received by WyoPreps.

Conference Cross Country Championships – Thursday, Oct. 15

3A East in Douglas at the Douglas Community Golf Course – Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Douglas, Newcastle, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland, Worland

The girls’ varsity race starts at 3 p.m.

The boys’ varsity race starts at 4 p.m.

Conference Cross Country Championships – Friday, Oct. 16

2A East (Powder River Conference) in Hulett at The Golf Club at Devils Tower – Big Horn, Hulett, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Wright

Girls’ varsity race starts at noon

The boys’ varsity race starts at 12:45 p.m.

2A West in Lovell at Foster Gulch Golf Course – Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River

The girls’ varsity race starts at 3:30 p.m.

The boys’ varsity race starts at 4:15 p.m.

3A West in Riverton at Riverton Rendezvous Site – Cody, Green River, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Powell, Riverton, Star Valley

The girls’ varsity race starts at 3 p.m.

The boys’ varsity race starts at 3:30 p.m.

4A East in Cheyenne at North Cheyenne Community Park – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

The girls’ varsity Race starts at 1:30 p.m.

The boys’ varsity race starts at 1 p.m.

4A West in Laramie at Jacoby Golf Course – Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs

The girls’ varsity race starts at 2:15 p.m.

The boys’ varsity race starts at 2:45 p.m.