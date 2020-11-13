Wyoming HS Football Championship Weekend Scoreboard & Links

The five state championship high school football games will be played on Friday and Saturday across the state of Wyoming.

This is the first time since 2008 that teams are hosting on their home field, instead of the title games being played at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus, which started in 2009. They are not there due to COVID restrictions.

Cheyenne, Cody, Farson, Torrington, and Yoder are the five sites over the two championship days.

This is the scoreboard that will be updated through the course of action.

These games are available through the WHSAA and NFHS Network, on a Pay-Per-View basis.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

Final Score: Southeast 47 (11-0) Lusk 28 (8-3)

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

CLASS 1A-6 MAN:

Halftime: (W2) Meeteetse (8-1) 8 (W1) Farson-Eden (10-0) 26 - KUGR Listen Live

CLASS 2A:

Halftime: (W1) Lyman (10-1) 0 (E1) Torrington (8-2) 3 - KGOS Listen Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen Live

CLASS 3A:

4th Quarter: (W1) Cody 26 (W2) Jackson 13 - KODI Listen Live or KZJH Listen Live

CLASS 4A:

Halftime:(3) Thunder Basin 7 (1) Cheyenne East 7 KFBC Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live or KIML Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live