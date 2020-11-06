Wyoming HS Football Playoffs: 2020 Semifinal Scoreboard

It's round two, better known as the semifinals in prep football for 20 Wyoming High School teams across the state.

Games will be played on Friday and Saturday to determine the 10 championship game contenders next week. Remember, the five title games will be played at different sites this year, not in Laramie.

These are the 10 playoff games on Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7 around the Cowboy State. Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the quarterfinals. Fans, you can help us out. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

2020 SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY, NOV. 6, 2020

CLASS 1A-9 MAN :

Final Score: (E2) Lusk 52 (W1) Rocky Mountain 35 - Tigers jump out to a 24-6 lead and hold off Grizzlies.

Final Score: (E1) Southeast 44 (W2) Shoshoni 18 - Cyclones jumped out 20-0 in the 1st half and pulled away.

CLASS 2A:

Final Score: (W1) Lyman 37 (E2) Upton-Sundance 15 - Eagles scored 24 straight pts after halftime to take control of the game.

Final Score: (E1) Torrington 31 (W2) Mountain View 20 - Blazers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and hold off the defending champs.

CLASS 3A :

Final Score: (W1) Cody 21 (W3) Powell 0 - Broncs score all their pts in the 2nd Qtr and shutout their rivals to advance to the 3A title game.

Final Score: (W2) Jackson 21 (E1) Douglas 14 - Hasenack scored the GW-TD from 7-yards out with 46 secs left.

CLASS 4A :

Final Score: (1) Cheyenne East 31 (4) Sheridan 21 - Buell accounts for 369 yds of total offense with 2 TD runs and 2 TD passes.

Final Score: (3) Thunder Basin 55 (7) Kelly Walsh 14 - Trojans led 7-0. Bolts scored the next 48 pts. Pikula runs for 223 yards and 1 TD; Bolts forced 4 turnovers.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7, 2020

CLASS 1A-6 MAN :

Final: (W1) Farson-Eden 42 (W3) Encampment 41

Final: (W2) Meeteetse 46 (E1) Kaycee 38