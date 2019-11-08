Wyoming HS Football State Championship Games Nov. 15-16, 2019
The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16.
These are the teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football.
Class 4A
Final Score: Sheridan (11-1) 35 Thunder Basin (11-1) 26
Class 3A
Final Score: Star Valley (12-0) 49 Powell (7-5) 13
Class 2A
Final Score: Mountain View (11-0) 24 Buffalo (10-1) 14
Class 1A
Final Score: Big Horn (11-0) 55 Cokeville (10-2) 7
Class 1A 6-Man
Final Score: Little Snake River (10-0) 71 H.E.M. (10-1) 38