Wyoming HS Football State Championship Games Nov. 15-16, 2019

The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16.

These are the teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football.

Class 4A

Final Score: Sheridan (11-1) 35 Thunder Basin (11-1) 26

Class 3A

Final Score: Star Valley (12-0) 49 Powell (7-5) 13

Class 2A

Final Score: Mountain View (11-0) 24 Buffalo (10-1) 14

Class 1A

Final Score: Big Horn (11-0) 55 Cokeville (10-2) 7

Class 1A 6-Man

Final Score: Little Snake River (10-0) 71 H.E.M. (10-1) 38