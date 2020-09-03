Wyoming HS Football Week 1 Schedule List and Links

Following the week 0 games, the rest of the teams, minus one, will make their season debut this weekend.

Play on the gridiron begins Thursday and continues through Saturday. Two teams have an open date on their schedule.

This is a list of the games in Week 1 and where you can listen and/or watch some of the action around the state. If we're missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com with the correct information.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Interclass

3A Rawlins at 2A Lyman, 5 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Friday, Sept. 4

Class 4A

Campbell County at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KAML Listen Live

Kelly Walsh at #2 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live

#1 Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KFBC Stream Only

#2 Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live or KIML Listen Live

#5 Natrona at #4 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. - KRAE Listen or Watch Live

Class 3A

#5 Lander at Green River, 7 p.m. - KUGR Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live

#3 Powell at Worland, 7 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live

Riverton at #4 Cody, 7 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or KODI Listen Live

Class 2A

Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m. - Glenrock Watch Live

Tongue River at #3 Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Kemmerer at #5 Wheatland, 7 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live or KMER Listen Live

Lovell at #2 Big Horn, 7 p.m. - Big Horn Watch Live

Class 1A 9-man

Riverside at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

#4 Shoshoni at #1 Southeast, 5 p.m.

Wind River at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live

Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

#5 Wright at #2 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Watch Live

Class 1A 6-man

Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

Kaycee at Dubois, 2 p.m. - Dubois Watch Live

Interclass

3A Douglas at 2A Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live or KKTY Listen Live

2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

2A Newcastle at 3A Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or KBBS Listen Live

Out-of-State Opponent

Rich County, UT at 2A Cokeville, 2 p.m. - KVSI Listen Live

3A #2 Jackson at Bear Lake, ID, 7 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Preston, ID at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live

2A Burns at Mitchell, NE, 7 p.m. - StrivTV

6-Man: Ten Sleep at Bridger, MT, 7 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Evanston JV at 2A Big Piney, 4 p.m. - Big Piney Watch Live

Saturday, Sept. 5

Class 1A 6-man

#2 Little Snake River at #4 H.E.M., noon - KTGA Listen Live

#5 Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at NSI, 1 p.m.

Midwest at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

9-Man: Kelly Walsh Soph at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m.

Open Date : Saratoga, 2A #4 Upton-Sundance