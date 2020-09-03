Wyoming HS Football Week 1 Schedule List and Links
Following the week 0 games, the rest of the teams, minus one, will make their season debut this weekend.
Play on the gridiron begins Thursday and continues through Saturday. Two teams have an open date on their schedule.
This is a list of the games in Week 1 and where you can listen and/or watch some of the action around the state. If we're missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com with the correct information.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
Interclass
3A Rawlins at 2A Lyman, 5 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Friday, Sept. 4
Class 4A
Campbell County at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KAML Listen Live
Kelly Walsh at #2 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live
#1 Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KFBC Stream Only
#2 Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live or KIML Listen Live
#5 Natrona at #4 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. - KRAE Listen or Watch Live
Class 3A
#5 Lander at Green River, 7 p.m. - KUGR Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live
#3 Powell at Worland, 7 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live
Riverton at #4 Cody, 7 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or KODI Listen Live
Class 2A
Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m. - Glenrock Watch Live
Tongue River at #3 Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Kemmerer at #5 Wheatland, 7 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live or KMER Listen Live
Lovell at #2 Big Horn, 7 p.m. - Big Horn Watch Live
Class 1A 9-man
Riverside at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m. - KERM Listen Live
#4 Shoshoni at #1 Southeast, 5 p.m.
Wind River at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live
Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
#5 Wright at #2 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Watch Live
Class 1A 6-man
Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.
Kaycee at Dubois, 2 p.m. - Dubois Watch Live
Interclass
3A Douglas at 2A Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live or KKTY Listen Live
2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
2A Newcastle at 3A Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or KBBS Listen Live
Out-of-State Opponent
Rich County, UT at 2A Cokeville, 2 p.m. - KVSI Listen Live
3A #2 Jackson at Bear Lake, ID, 7 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live
Preston, ID at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live
2A Burns at Mitchell, NE, 7 p.m. - StrivTV
6-Man: Ten Sleep at Bridger, MT, 7 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Evanston JV at 2A Big Piney, 4 p.m. - Big Piney Watch Live
Saturday, Sept. 5
Class 1A 6-man
#2 Little Snake River at #4 H.E.M., noon - KTGA Listen Live
#5 Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at NSI, 1 p.m.
Midwest at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
9-Man: Kelly Walsh Soph at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m.
Open Date: Saratoga, 2A #4 Upton-Sundance