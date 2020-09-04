Wyoming HS Football Week 1 Scoreboard: Sept. 3-5, 2020
All but one team will have played a game after week 1 of the Wyoming High School football schedule.
There are four ranked match-ups, including two in the new Class 1A-9 man division. Plus, there's a rematch of the 6-man state championship game on Saturday.
This is where WyoPreps will be tracking and updating scores throughout the weekend.
Week 1 Scoreboard:
Thursday, Sept. 3
Interclass
Final Score: 2A Lyman 40 3A Rawlins 12
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: 2A Big Piney 61 Evanston JV 0
Friday, Sept. 4
Class 4A
Final Score: Laramie 35 Campbell County 22
Final Score: #2 Cheyenne Central 38 Kelly Walsh 12
Final Score: #1 Sheridan 63 Cheyenne South 8
Final Score: #3 Thunder Basin 41 Rock Springs 21
Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 34 #5 Natrona 27
Class 3A
Final Score: #5 Lander 28 Green River 7
Final Score: #3 Powell 41 Worland 6
Final Score: #4 Cody 44 Riverton 23
Class 2A
Final Score: #5 Wheatland 50 Kemmerer 0
Final Score: Glenrock 48 Pinedale 20
Final Score: #3 Thermopolis 22 Tongue River 7
Final Score: Lovell 26 #2 Big Horn 0 - snaps 22 win streaks by the Rams
Class 1A 9-man
Final Score: Pine Bluffs 16 Riverside 6
Final Score: #1 Southeast 22 #4 Shoshoni 0
Final Score: Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48 Wind River 12
Final Score: Moorcroft 34 Greybull 7
Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 52 #5 Wright 0
Class 1A 6-man
Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 67 Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Final Score: Kaycee 45 Dubois 10
Interclass
Final Score: 3A Douglas 20 2A Torrington 7
Final Score: 3A Evanston 36 2A #1 Mountain View 21
2A Newcastle at 3A Buffalo - canceled - due to COVID precautions
Out-of-State Opponent
Final Score: 2A Cokeville 34 Rich County, UT 6
Final Score: 3A #2 Jackson 50 Bear Lake, ID 21
Final Score: Preston, ID 34 3A #1 Star Valley 15
Final Score: Mitchell, NE 43 2A Burns 0
Final Score: 6-Man: Bridger, MT 63 Ten Sleep 0
Saturday, Sept. 5
Class 1A 6-man
#2 Little Snake River at #4 H.E.M., noon
#5 Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at NSI, 1 p.m.
Midwest at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
9-Man: Kelly Walsh Soph at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m.
Open Date: Saratoga, 2A #4 Upton-Sundance