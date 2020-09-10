Wyoming HS Football Week 2 Schedule List and Links

After this weekend’s slate of games, every team in the state will have finally played at least one game.

This is a look at the football schedule for Week 2 around Wyoming prep football. A few game times have shifted, while some teams with open dates filled their schedule with a non-varsity opponent.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen and/watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information. If time permits, we’ll add it to the schedule.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 10

Non-Varsity Opponent

Cheyenne Central JV at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Class 4A

#2 Cheyenne Central at #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KWYO Listen Live

Cheyenne South at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live

#4 Cheyenne East at Campbell County, 7 p.m. - KAML Listen Live or KFBC Stream Only

Laramie at #5 Natrona, 7 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or Watch NCTV

Class 3A

Buffalo at Green River, 4 p.m. - KUGR Listen Live or KBBS Listen Live

Worland at #3 Cody, 6 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live

Evanston at Riverton, 7 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

#5 Lander at #2 Powell, 7 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live

Class 2A

Lyman at Cokeville, 2 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KVSI Listen-Watch Live

Big Piney at #3 Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

#5 Upton-Sundance at Newcastle, 6 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or - KYDT Listen Live

#4 Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live

Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live

#2 Mountain View at #1 Lovell, 7 p.m. - Watch Live

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m. - KMER Listen Live

Tongue River at Burns, 7 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live or Watch Live

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Rocky Mountain at #4 Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at #3 Lusk, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Wright, 6 p.m.

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at #1 Southeast, 7 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Wind River at Greybull, 7 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Farson-Eden at #4 Burlington, 2 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

3A Douglas at Belle Fourche, SD, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live

Pocatello, ID at 3A #1 Jackson, 7 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

3A #4 Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, ID, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-man: Hulett at Sheridan Soph. (at NSI Field), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Class 1A-9 Man

Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live

Class 1A-6 Man

#5 Kaycee at NSI, 1 p.m.

Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.

#2 Little Snake River at #3 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-man: H.E.M. at Natrona Fresh., 10 a.m.

6-man: Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.