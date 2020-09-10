Wyoming HS Football Week 2 Schedule List and Links
After this weekend’s slate of games, every team in the state will have finally played at least one game.
This is a look at the football schedule for Week 2 around Wyoming prep football. A few game times have shifted, while some teams with open dates filled their schedule with a non-varsity opponent.
This is a list of the games and where you can listen and/watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information. If time permits, we’ll add it to the schedule.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 10
Non-Varsity Opponent
Cheyenne Central JV at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Class 4A
#2 Cheyenne Central at #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KWYO Listen Live
Cheyenne South at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KREO Listen Live
#4 Cheyenne East at Campbell County, 7 p.m. - KAML Listen Live or KFBC Stream Only
Laramie at #5 Natrona, 7 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or Watch NCTV
Class 3A
Buffalo at Green River, 4 p.m. - KUGR Listen Live or KBBS Listen Live
Worland at #3 Cody, 6 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live
Evanston at Riverton, 7 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
#5 Lander at #2 Powell, 7 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live
Class 2A
Lyman at Cokeville, 2 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KVSI Listen-Watch Live
Big Piney at #3 Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
#5 Upton-Sundance at Newcastle, 6 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or - KYDT Listen Live
#4 Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live
Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live
#2 Mountain View at #1 Lovell, 7 p.m. - Watch Live
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m. - KMER Listen Live
Tongue River at Burns, 7 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live or Watch Live
Class 1A-9 Man
#2 Rocky Mountain at #4 Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at #3 Lusk, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Wright, 6 p.m.
#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at #1 Southeast, 7 p.m. - KERM Listen Live
Wind River at Greybull, 7 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live
Class 1A-6 Man
#1 Farson-Eden at #4 Burlington, 2 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
3A Douglas at Belle Fourche, SD, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live
Pocatello, ID at 3A #1 Jackson, 7 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live
3A #4 Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, ID, 7 p.m. - SVI Watch Live
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-man: Hulett at Sheridan Soph. (at NSI Field), 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Class 1A-9 Man
Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live
Class 1A-6 Man
#5 Kaycee at NSI, 1 p.m.
Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.
#2 Little Snake River at #3 Encampment, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
6-man: H.E.M. at Natrona Fresh., 10 a.m.
6-man: Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.