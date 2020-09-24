Wyoming HS Football Week 4 Scoreboard: Sept. 24-26, 2020

It's Week 4 of Wyoming High School football.

Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 24

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #4 Shoshoni 36 Wind River 0

Friday, Sept. 25

Class 4A

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne Central 62 Cheyenne South 15

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 16 #3 Sheridan 14

Kelly Walsh at Laramie - postponed till 2 p.m. tomorrow at Kelly Walsh

Final Score: Rock Springs 21 #5 Natrona County 7 - 1st win by Tigers in Casper in 19 years.

Final Score: #2 Thunder Basin 55 Campbell County 7

Class 3A

Final Score: Green River 23 Evanston 20

Final Score: Buffalo 14 Rawlins 8

Final Score: #3 Cody 14 #1 Powell 0

Final Score: #5 Douglas 38 Riverton 14

Final Score: #2 Jackson 21 #4 Star Valley 14

Final Score: Lander 41 Worland 21

Class 2A

Final Score: Cokeville 41 Pinedale 6

Final Score: Big Horn 42 Burns 8

Final Score: #5 Big Piney 6 #3 Lyman 0

Final Score: Tongue River 30 Newcastle 0

Final Score: Wheatland 48 Glenrock 26

Final Score: Lovell 23 Thermopolis 20 - Bulldogs get GW-FG with 12 secs left

Final Score: #4 Torrington 17 #2 Upton-Sundance 14 - fumble recovery by Blazers at their own 10-yard line with 10 secs left seals the victory.

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #3 Lusk 54 #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 7

Final Score: Wright 8 Moorcroft 6 - Panthers get GW-TD and 2-pt conversion with 31 secs left

Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 60 Greybull 6 - Grizz with takeaways on 1st 4 defensive possessions.

Final Score: #1 Southeast 41 Pine Bluffs 14

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: Meeteetse 42 #5 Burlington 38 - Longhorns with GW-FG with 38 secs. left

Final Score: #3 Kaycee 25 Hulett 0

Saturday, Sept. 26

Class 4A

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 49 Laramie 28

Class 2A

Final Score: #1 Mountain View 40 Kemmerer 0

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Saratoga 31 Riverside 0 - 2 INT returns for TDs for Saratoga

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 1 Ten Sleep 0 - forfeit win for the Pronghorns

Final Score: Midwest 31 NSI 29

Final Score: Dubois 32 #4 Little Snake River 28

1st Quarter: H.E.M. at Guernsey-Sunrise

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-Man: #2 Encampment at Natrona Soph. - canceled