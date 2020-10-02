Wyoming HS Football Week 5 Scoreboard: Oct. 1-3, 2020
The second half of the prep football season is upon us for Wyoming High School teams.
Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 1
Non-Varsity Opponent
Final Score: 6-man - Sheridan JV 77 NSI 40
Final Score: 9-man - Greybull 49 Worland JV 6
Friday, Oct. 2
Class 4A
1st Quarter: #3 Cheyenne East 21 Cheyenne South 0
2nd Quarter: Laramie 0 #5 Rock Springs 0
2nd Quarter: #2 Thunder Basin 7 Kelly Walsh 0
#1 Cheyenne Central at Campbell County, 7 p.m.
#4 Sheridan at Natrona, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Halftime: #3 Powell 14 #4 Star Valley 0
1st Quarter: Green River 14 #1 Jackson 7
1st Quarter: Worland at Rawlins
Evanston at #2 Cody, 7 p.m.
Lander at #5 Douglas, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Final Score: Lovell 29 #3 Big Piney 8
Final Score: #5 Lyman 41 Kemmerer 0
Halftime: Cokeville 14 Thermopolis 0
1st Quarter: #1 Mountain View at Pinedale
1st Quarter: Newcastle at Glenrock
1st Quarter: Tongue River at #4 Upton-Sundance
2nd Quarter: Big Horn 7 #2 Torrington 0
Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 man
Final Score: Riverside 14 Wind River 6
1st Quarter: #1 Southeast 21 Moorcroft 0
1st Quarter: Saratoga at #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie
#3 Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 man
Final Score: Burlington 44 #5 Dubois 12
Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 47 #2 Kaycee 13
Saturday, Oct. 3
Class 1A-9 man
Pine Bluffs at #4 Shoshoni, 2 p.m.
Class 1A-6 man
#3 Meeteetse at #3 Encampment, 12 p.m.
Midwest at H.E.M., 12 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Little Snake River, 2 p.m.
Open Date: #2 Rocky Mountain (Class 1A-9 man)