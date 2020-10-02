Wyoming HS Football Week 5 Scoreboard: Oct. 1-3, 2020

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The second half of the prep football season is upon us for Wyoming High School teams.

Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 1
Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 6-man - Sheridan JV 77 NSI 40

Final Score: 9-man - Greybull 49 Worland JV 6

Friday, Oct. 2
Class 4A

1st Quarter: #3 Cheyenne East 21 Cheyenne South 0

2nd Quarter: Laramie 0 #5 Rock Springs 0

2nd Quarter: #2 Thunder Basin 7 Kelly Walsh 0

#1 Cheyenne Central at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

#4 Sheridan at Natrona, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Halftime: #3 Powell 14 #4 Star Valley 0

1st Quarter: Green River 14 #1 Jackson 7

1st Quarter: Worland at Rawlins

Evanston at #2 Cody, 7 p.m.

Lander at #5 Douglas, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Final Score: Lovell 29  #3 Big Piney 8

Final Score: #5 Lyman 41 Kemmerer 0

Halftime: Cokeville 14 Thermopolis 0

1st Quarter: #1 Mountain View at Pinedale

1st Quarter: Newcastle at Glenrock

1st Quarter: Tongue River at #4 Upton-Sundance

2nd Quarter: Big Horn 7 #2 Torrington 0

Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 man

Final Score: Riverside 14 Wind River 6

1st Quarter: #1 Southeast 21 Moorcroft 0

1st Quarter: Saratoga at #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie

#3 Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 man

Final Score: Burlington 44 #5 Dubois 12

Final Score:  #1 Farson-Eden 47 #2 Kaycee 13

Saturday, Oct. 3
Class 1A-9 man

Pine Bluffs at #4 Shoshoni, 2 p.m.

Class 1A-6 man

#3 Meeteetse at #3 Encampment, 12 p.m.

Midwest at H.E.M., 12 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Open Date: #2 Rocky Mountain (Class 1A-9 man)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Source: Wyoming HS Football Week 5 Scoreboard: Oct. 1-3, 2020
Filed Under: Football, Football Scoreboard, Wyoming High School Football, WyoPreps
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top