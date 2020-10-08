Wyoming HS Football Week 6 Schedule List and Links

Hard to believe but it’s Week 6 for prep football in the Cowboy State.

Games are mainly on Friday, but there is one on Thursday and four on Saturday.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 8

Non-Varsity Opponent

9-man: Natrona JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Class 4A

#3 Cheyenne East at #1 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live or KRAE Watch Live

Laramie at #2 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KIML Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live

#5 Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. (could be moved) - KREO Listen Live or

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KW Watch Live

#4 Natrona at Campbell County, 7 p.m. - KAML Listen Live

Class 3A

#2 Cody at #5 Star Valley, 5 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KODI Listen Live

#3 Powell at Green River, 5 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live

Evanston at #1 Jackson, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m. - KOVE Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live KTAK Watch Live

Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live

Rawlins at #4 Douglas, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live

Class 2A

#5 Big Piney at #1 Mountain View, 3 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m. - Glenrock Watch Live

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6:30 p.m. - KMER Listen Live

Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m. - Lovell Watch Live

#4 Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or KGOS Listen Live

#3 Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m. - Burns Watch Live

Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Rocky Mountain at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Moorcroft, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m. - Greybull Watch Live

#1 Southeast at #5 Saratoga, 6 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live

Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m. - Pine Bluffs Watch Live

Class 1A-6 Man

Dubois at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

#5 Little Snake River at #2 Meeteetse, 2 p.m. - Meeteetse Watch Live

Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.

#4 Kaycee at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Class 2A

Thermopolis at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Class 1A-6 Man

H.E.M. at NSI, 1 p.m.

#3 Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

9-man: Kelly Walsh JV at #4 Shoshoni, 1 p.m. - Shoshoni Watch Live

Open Date : Burlington (Class 1A-6 Man)