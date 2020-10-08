Wyoming HS Football Week 6 Schedule List and Links
Hard to believe but it’s Week 6 for prep football in the Cowboy State.
Games are mainly on Friday, but there is one on Thursday and four on Saturday.
This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 8
Non-Varsity Opponent
9-man: Natrona JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Class 4A
#3 Cheyenne East at #1 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KRAE Listen Live or KRAE Watch Live
Laramie at #2 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KIML Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live
#5 Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. (could be moved) - KREO Listen Live or
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KW Watch Live
#4 Natrona at Campbell County, 7 p.m. - KAML Listen Live
Class 3A
#2 Cody at #5 Star Valley, 5 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KODI Listen Live
#3 Powell at Green River, 5 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live
Evanston at #1 Jackson, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m. - KOVE Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live KTAK Watch Live
Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live
Rawlins at #4 Douglas, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live
Class 2A
#5 Big Piney at #1 Mountain View, 3 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m. - Glenrock Watch Live
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6:30 p.m. - KMER Listen Live
Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m. - Lovell Watch Live
#4 Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m. - KASL Listen Live or KGOS Listen Live
#3 Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m. - Burns Watch Live
Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live
Class 1A-9 Man
#2 Rocky Mountain at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m. - KERM Listen Live
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Moorcroft, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live
Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m. - Greybull Watch Live
#1 Southeast at #5 Saratoga, 6 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live
Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m. - Pine Bluffs Watch Live
Class 1A-6 Man
Dubois at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.
#5 Little Snake River at #2 Meeteetse, 2 p.m. - Meeteetse Watch Live
Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.
#4 Kaycee at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Class 2A
Thermopolis at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Class 1A-6 Man
H.E.M. at NSI, 1 p.m.
#3 Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
9-man: Kelly Walsh JV at #4 Shoshoni, 1 p.m. - Shoshoni Watch Live
Open Date: Burlington (Class 1A-6 Man)