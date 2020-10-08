Wyoming HS Football Week 6 Scoreboard: Oct. 8-10, 2020

This begins the home stretch in the 2020 prep football season across Wyoming. The push for the playoffs is on!

Here is where you can follow score updates throughout the weekend. Fans, you can help us out. If you have a score, email it to scores@wyopreps.com or submit it through the WyoPreps app or our website.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 8

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 9-man - Wind River 42 Natrona JV 28

Friday, Oct. 9

Class 4A



Final Score: #3 Cheyenne East 41 #1 Cheyenne Central 18

Final Score: #2 Thunder Basin 47 Laramie 7

Final Score: #5 Rock Springs 61 Cheyenne South 6

Final Score: Sheridan 41 Kelly Walsh 7

Final Score: #4 Natrona 35 Campbell County 14

Class 3A



Final Score: #5 Star Valley 21 #2 Cody 14

Final Score: #3 Powell 44 Green River 20

Final Score: #1 Jackson 58 Evanston 7

Final Score: Lander 45 Riverton 31

Final Score: Worland 27 Buffalo 23 - Warriors with winning TD with 9.9 sec left

Final Score: #4 Douglas 63 Rawlins 0

Class 2A



Final Score: #1 Mountain View 37 #5 Big Piney 21

Final Score: Big Horn 42 Glenrock 8

Final Score: Cokeville 48 Kemmerer 0

Final Score: Lovell 44 Pinedale 0

Final Score: #4 Torrington 49 Newcastle 14

Final Score: #3 Upton-Sundance 54 Burns 14

Final Score: Wheatland 38 Tongue River 20

Class 1A-9 Man



Final Score: #2 Rocky Mountain 62 #3 Lusk 50

Final Score: Moorcroft 41 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 25

Final Score: Greybull 28 Riverside 12

Final Score: #1 Southeast 27 #5 Saratoga 12

Final Score: Pine Bluffs 29 Wright 8

Class 1A-6 Man



Final Score: #1 Farson-Eden 62 Dubois 28

Final Score: #2 Meeteetse 38 #5 Little Snake River 22

Final Score: Hulett 46 Midwest 7

Final Score: #4 Kaycee 70 Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Class 2A



Thermopolis at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man



H.E.M. at NSI, 1 p.m.

#3 Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent



9-man: Kelly Walsh JV at #4 Shoshoni, 1 p.m.

Open Date : Burlington (Class 1A-6 Man)