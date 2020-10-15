Wyoming HS Football Week 7 Schedule List & Links

Week 7 of high school football begins Wednesday and goes through Saturday.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.

WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Week 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Class 3A

#5 Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Thursday, Oct. 15

Class 1A-9 Man

Greybull at #4 Shoshoni, 6 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

6-Man: Natrona Soph. at #5 Little Snake River, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live or KFBC Stream Only

#5 Rock Springs at #3 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KREO Listen Live

Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m. - KAML Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KWYO Listen Live

Kelly Walsh at #1 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live or Watch Live

#2 Thunder Basin at #4 Natrona, 7 p.m. - KIML Listen Live or NC TV Watch Live

Class 3A

#1 Jackson at #2 Powell, 5 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KZJH Listen Live or KPOW Listen Live

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m. - KOVE Listen Live

Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live KTAK Watch Live or KWOR Listen Live

#5 Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KKTY Listen Live

Green River at #3 Cody, 7 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KUGR Listen Live

Class 2A

Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m. - SVI Listen Live or Cokeville Watch Live

#1 Mountain View at Thermopolis, 4 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KDNO Listen Live

#5 Lovell at Kemmerer, 5 p.m. - KMER Listen Live

#2 Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle - postponed to 10/29 at 5 p.m.

Glenrock at #3 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

Tongue River at #5 Big Horn, 6 p.m. - Big Horn Watch Live

Wheatland at #4 Torrington, 7 p.m. - KGOS Listen Live or KZEW Listen Live

Class 1A-9 Man

#3 Lusk at #1 Southeast, 2 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Wright at #5 Saratoga, 5:15 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live

Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m. - Riverside Watch Live

Wind River at #2 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Watch Live

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at #4 Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m. - Burlington Watch Live

NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Class 1A-6 Man

Hulett vs. H.E.M., noon (playing at Midwest) - KYDT Listen Live

#2 Meeteetse at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

#3 Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m. - Dubois Watch Live