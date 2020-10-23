Wyoming HS Football Week 8 Schedule List & Links

Week 8 of Wyoming prep football has games on Friday and Saturday.

This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.

The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.

Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Class 4A

#4 Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live

#1 Cheyenne East at #3 Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KREO Listen Live

Kelly Walsh at Campbell County, 6 p.m. - KAML Listen Live

Natrona at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live - Watch Live

#2 Thunder Basin at #5 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live

Class 3A

Buffalo at Lander, 1 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live

#2 Cody at #1 Jackson, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KZJH Listen Live or KODI Listen Live

Green River at #4 Star Valley, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KUGR Listen Live

#3 Powell at Evanston, 6 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KPOW Listen Live

Riverton at Rawlins, 6 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live - KTAK Watch Live

Worland at #5 Douglas, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live

Class 2A

Glenrock at Tongue River, noon - Tongue River Watch Live

Kemmerer at Big Piney, 2 p.m. - Big Piney Watch Live or KMER Listen Live

#2 Lyman at #1 Mountain View, 3 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Thermopolis at Pinedale, 5 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live

#5 Big Horn at #3 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live

Cokeville at #5 Lovell, 6 p.m. - SVI Listen Live or Lovell Watch Live

Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live or KASL Listen Live

#4 Torrington at Burns - canceled

Class 1A-9 Man

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Greybull, 5 p.m. - Greybull Watch Live

Riverside at #4 Shoshoni, 5 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live

#5 Saratoga at #3 Lusk, 5 p.m. - KERM Listen Live

Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

#1 Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m. - Wright Watch Live

Class 1A-6 Man

H.E.M. at #4 Kaycee, 1 p.m.

NSI at Hulett – forfeit for the Red Devils

Saturday, Oct. 24

Class 1A-6 Man

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m. - Ten Sleep Watch Live

#1 Farson-Eden at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m. - LSRV Watch Live

Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Burlington at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m. - Encampment Watch Live

Non-Varsity Opponent

6 Man: Cody JV at #2 Meeteetse - canceled

Open Date : #2 (9-man) Rocky Mountain, Wind River