Wyoming HS Football Week 8 Schedule List & Links
Week 8 of Wyoming prep football has games on Friday and Saturday.
This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
WyoPreps.com is not responsible for individual stations and their streams. This is a courtesy to fans and broadcasters around the Cowboy State. The NFHS Network is a pay-per-view entity, but we've heard some schools are offering games for free.
Games are listed by kick-off time and according to classification.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 23
Class 4A
#4 Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live
#1 Cheyenne East at #3 Rock Springs, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live or KREO Listen Live
Kelly Walsh at Campbell County, 6 p.m. - KAML Listen Live
Natrona at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live - Watch Live
#2 Thunder Basin at #5 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live or KOAL Listen Live or KIML Listen Live
Class 3A
Buffalo at Lander, 1 p.m. - KBBS Listen Live or KOVE Listen Live
#2 Cody at #1 Jackson, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KZJH Listen Live or KODI Listen Live
Green River at #4 Star Valley, 6 p.m. - SVI Watch Live or KUGR Listen Live
#3 Powell at Evanston, 6 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live or KPOW Listen Live
Riverton at Rawlins, 6 p.m. - KTGA Listen Live or KTAK Listen Live - KTAK Watch Live
Worland at #5 Douglas, 7 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live or KWOR Listen Live
Class 2A
Glenrock at Tongue River, noon - Tongue River Watch Live
Kemmerer at Big Piney, 2 p.m. - Big Piney Watch Live or KMER Listen Live
#2 Lyman at #1 Mountain View, 3 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
Thermopolis at Pinedale, 5 p.m. - KDNO Listen Live
#5 Big Horn at #3 Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. - KYDT Listen Live
Cokeville at #5 Lovell, 6 p.m. - SVI Listen Live or Lovell Watch Live
Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m. - KZEW Listen Live or KASL Listen Live
#4 Torrington at Burns - canceled
Class 1A-9 Man
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Greybull, 5 p.m. - Greybull Watch Live
Riverside at #4 Shoshoni, 5 p.m. - KFCW Listen Live
#5 Saratoga at #3 Lusk, 5 p.m. - KERM Listen Live
Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
#1 Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m. - Wright Watch Live
Class 1A-6 Man
H.E.M. at #4 Kaycee, 1 p.m.
NSI at Hulett – forfeit for the Red Devils
Saturday, Oct. 24
Class 1A-6 Man
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m. - Ten Sleep Watch Live
#1 Farson-Eden at #5 Little Snake River, 2 p.m. - LSRV Watch Live
Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Burlington at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m. - Encampment Watch Live
Non-Varsity Opponent
6 Man: Cody JV at #2 Meeteetse - canceled
Open Date: #2 (9-man) Rocky Mountain, Wind River