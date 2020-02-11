Wyoming HS Indoor Track Athletes Compete at Simplot Games

This week is highlighted by the biggest indoor track meet for high school student-athletes across the country. It’s the 42nd annual Simplot Games in Pocatello, ID.

Over 2,000 competitors will be in action at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University Thursday through Saturday.

Rawlins distance standout Sydney Thorvaldson holds the record at the Simplot Game for the girls’ 3200 meters at 10:19.05, which was set last year. It’s the only record held by a current or former Wyoming prep athlete at this meet.

There are finals in the weight throw for girls and boys on Thursday. Then, it’s either qualifying or preliminary rounds on Thursday and Friday for events. Saturday is full of finals.

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Saturday, Feb. 15:

Simplot Games (at Holt Arena in Pocatello, ID) – Big Horn, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Lovell, Mountain View, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Worland

Schedule:

Thursday – 4:30 p.m., the last event starts at 8:40 p.m.

Friday – 8:35 a.m., the last event starts at 4:40 p.m.

Saturday – 8:30 a.m., the last event starts at 4:20 p.m. (meet is expected to conclude by 5 p.m.)

For the complete schedule, by time, click here.

Thursday Results:

Lovell's Quinn Lindsay places 5th in the boys' weight throw. His toss of 60 feet-1.5 inches is the longest by a Wyoming HS thrower.

Cody's Riley Smith ran the top time in the 1600-meter prelims of 5:06.20.

Star Valley's Peter Visser had the top time in the boys' 3200-meter prelims of 9:37.67.

Star Valley's Isabel Romasko was 10th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims.

Star Valley's Emily Gertsch places 12th in the girls' weight throw.

Natrona's Mason Henry and Central's Trevor Stephen were 11th and 13th, respectively in the 1600 meter prelims.

Gillette will host the main meet next week with the Basin Nation Indoor Meet on Feb. 21.